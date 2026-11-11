A Man Offered Another Driver His Parking Spot, But When The Driver Got Rude, He Decided To Stay Put

Imagine heading to your car to leave when you see someone getting out of their car who is parked illegally. Would you mind your own business or offer your parking spot to them?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and wanted to offer up his parking spot; however, he changed his mind when the other driver got really defensive and mad at him.

It’s hard to want to help someone who’s mad that you’re talking to them.

Keep reading to see how the story plays out.

Tried to help someone who parked illegally, he yells at me. Pettiness ensues. I was attending a Canada Day celebration with my 7yo son in a small cottage/lake town. The parking situation was terrible for several blocks around, but we got there early and parked very close in some marked diagonal street parking spots. I noticed what seemed to be an extra large parking space two spots over and was tempted to park there, but I realized it was actually a driveway and there was no curb there, and there was a no parking sign against the building a little distance away.

OP tried to warn someone about the no parking zone.

We were leaving around mid afternoon when kid activities were ending and grown up activities were starting to ramp up. As we got in the truck, I noticed someone pulling into the “no parking” spot I saw earlier. He got out and started walking away. I called out to him and told him it was not a parking spot and he probably get ticketed or towed. Before I could continue talking and offering my spot to him, he just looked at me with anger and yelled “why is it any of your freaking business?”

OP actually had a good reason.

With my son in the truck, I was especially mad at him. I told him I was just letting him know since I was leaving and he could have my spot. He stopped and said “oh, ok thanks” but I was already feeling petty. I just said “maybe I changed my mind, and I’ll just sit here for awhile.”

Now, OP is suddenly in no rush to leave.

He said “do whatever the heck you want” and went back to his car. I made sure my son was entertained with my phone, and I just sat there as me and the jerk stared at each other in a Mexican standoff. After 5 minutes of me smiling at him, he got mad and pulled out. As soon as it looked like he was turning around to come to my spot,I pulled out when another driver came from the other direction and made sure the new driver pulled in. I waved at the jerk and drove away very happily.

If the other guy hadn’t reacted in anger, he could’ve had OP’s parking spot.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

If only the world were like The Jeston’s!

This person shares their favorite part.

Another person thinks Canadians are really nice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

This person calls it justice.

Yes, that was definitely justice. The fact that he told the guy he was going to give him his parking spot but then changed his mind is what really makes it satisfying.

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