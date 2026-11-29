A Man Tries To Order A Burger While The Cashier Flirts With His Brother, But When She Keeps Ignoring Him, He Makes A Crude Remark And His Brother Calls Him Out For It

It’s frustrating when you’re trying to order food, but the cashier seems more interested in flirting than doing her job.

One man was already exhausted after working a 12-hour shift at the hospital when he met his brother for a burger.

His brother has always gotten more attention from women, but this time, it became a problem when the cashier started flirting with him and ignored the man whenever he tried to order.

Eventually, he lost his patience and made a rude comment that finally got her attention.

After they left, his brother thought he’d gone too far, but when he got home, his girlfriend agreed that the cashier had been rude.

Read on to see what you think about how he handled this situation.

AITA for “being rude” to a cashier I was with my brother, and we were going to get food. For some context, stuff like this happens all the time when I’m with him, and I had just worked a 12-hour shift in the hospital as a neonatal nurse, and as you can imagine, I have to see a lot of babies *****. My brother has always been more successful with women than me, mostly due to him being far more attractive than me. I have a GF, so it doesn’t really affect me like it used to, but in my youth, I had some dark thoughts. Though I realized I’m actually a decent-looking guy, it’s just he’s way more attractive than me.

After the cashier ignored him, he spoke up.

I wanted to get a burger since I was exhausted, and my brother works in the city where I live. He still lives at home, but he catches the train. We met up and went to the place where we usually get burgers, and the cashier started flirting with my brother. They were talking for ages, and when I tried to get what I wanted to eat, I was straight-up ignored. And normally, I’m used to being in my brother’s shadow, but for some reason, this made me angry, and I told her to stop trying to **** my brother’s **** and take my order.

Suddenly, she was ready to take his order.

She asked me, “What can I get for you?” And then I said, “So you finally decided to start serving your customers.” I ordered what I usually did, and my brother took his burger, and we left. My brother said I didn’t have to be rude to her, and I got angry and said that I’m sick of people ignoring me whenever you’re around and that she was being rude. He said that he thought I was better than that and left. I got home and told my girlfriend what happened, and she sided with me and said the server was being extremely rude by ignoring me. So now I’m conflicted. AITA?

Wow. That was quite the thing to say to a cashier.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit think about his comment.

This person thinks he was right to speak up, but doesn’t like what he said.

According to this comment, he should’ve taken it out on his brother.

For this person, everyone was wrong.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who sends his tax-dodging landlord rent in a tax bill envelope.

This reader thinks he crossed a line.

There’s speaking up, and then there’s crossing the line.

On one hand, the cashier shouldn’t have ignored him, but that doesn’t excuse the way he spoke to her.

He could’ve simply asked her to take his order or spoken to the manager instead of making such a disgusting comment.

Being tired and frustrated doesn’t give you the right to treat someone like that. If anything, he owes her an apology.

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