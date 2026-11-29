Homeowner Filed A Police Report Over A Neighbor’s Fence Vandalism, So She Decided To Build A Fence He Could Never Touch Again

When the police report doesn’t change anything, a fence upgrade starts to look like the next best move.

One homeowner had a neighbor on camera vandalizing their shared fence and bragging about it.

She wasn’t about to let that continue, so she began to plot a replacement that would block his view, keep her dog from digging underneath, and stand up to a man who hates being told no.

Some neighbors need a boundary they can’t argue with.

Keep reading for the full story.

Strategic fence replacement As all of us do, I have an awful neighbor. We share a fence. I’m not exactly sure whose property it actually falls on, but either way, I’m putting up a fence. I’m getting the property surveyed so I will know for sure. If it’s on our side, I want to replace it.

There’s one big problem, though.

The problem will be that he will not let anyone step foot on his property. So all work will have to be done without even one toenail crossing the line.

This neighbor is determined to enforce this rule too.

He will pull his lawn chair up, watch the entire time while drinking beer, and fully comment on and harass whoever comes to do it. I will warn and pay extra for the hassle. If the fence is on his side, I will build one on my property right up to the line.

The homeowner knows this fence needs to be basically impenetrable.

What I want to do is have a fence that he really can’t mess with. We have him on camera peeing on our fence while bragging about peeing on our fence and doing things to rot the wood. Yes, a police report was made.

Needless to say, this homeowner doesn’t feel any goodwill towards this awful man.

If at all possible, I would somehow like to make his side a terrible eyesore without making it look intentional. If that happens or not, meh. Mostly I just want something that he can’t peek through, our dog can’t dig under, and he can’t really mess with very easily.

Sounds like a good fence is long overdue here.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user gives a strong suggestion.

This commenter went through something very similar.

Maybe staining the fence is the key to this neighborly revenge.

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Or maybe some paint?

A man who drags a lawn chair to the property line so he can heckle contractors with a beer in hand tells you exactly the kind of person he is.

She doesn’t need to win his approval, she needs a survey, a solid fence, and a contractor who can work without setting foot on his lawn.

Rotting wood and a police report clearly haven’t taught him anything, so a taller barrier will have to.

A solid fence beats a petty argument anyday.

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