A Man’s Neighbor Keeps Complaining When He Smokes Food, Watches TV And Relaxes Outside, But He Doesn’t Think He’s Doing Anything Wrong

Being a considerate neighbor is important, but you can only go so far to please the people who live around you. Some people will just never be happy.

What would you do if every time you went outside to smoke, cook, watch TV, or relax, you got a text from your neighbor complaining about the noise or smells?

That is what is happening to the guy in this story, and while he doesn’t want to bother his neighbor, he also feels like he should be able to use his yard normally.

Read through the full story below and see if you think he is doing anything wrong.

My neighbor is complaining.. AITAH? So to start out, I work from home and have 3 kids with another on the way.

This is a very busy time in life.

My day at home is hectic to say the least especially when they’re out of school. My alone/wind down time is usually at night, from like 10pm to midnight or 1am depending on how I feel.

What would they have to complain about?

I spend my alone time by hanging out in my backyard with a firepit and a cigar while watching my little outdoor TV. I have 3 main neighbors to my West/East/North. The only one that’s complained so far is the guy to the North.

As long as the volume isn’t too high, it should be fine.

The only time he texts me is when he’s bitching about something whether it’s my kids being loud or now it’s about the smoke and “noise”. My TV is a small 32″ cheap TV with bad speakers and I always lower it down whenever there’s a random loud moment to be considerate.

If he is really being loud, he needs to be more considerate.

Within the last 2 weeks he’s text me twice about the noise and at first he told me “if you must cook after 11pm, do it indoors.” Because he has a line of sight to part of my yard and my smoker was out from a few days prior. I guess he thought my firepit was the smoker rolling.

Maybe he is being louder than he realizes.

Mind you, he text me this after I was already inside for 15 minutes and the TV was off already. Now he just text me last night threatening to report me for the noise and the smoke since it’s after 10pm and the “city quiet hours are from 10pm-7am.”

The smoker shouldn’t bother the neighbor at all.

I know the law and that’s only for loud amplified speakers or loud power tools. It’s a friggin TV and a solostove. I still keep using my firepit because that’s my time and I do what I want on my property. We have no HOA and no one else complains and I’ve asked my other neighbors and neither even say they hear or smell anything.

Ok, so the neighbor is a little bit off his rocker.

He also goes off saying I’m disturbing his family… He lives alone. I like to be considerate of my neighbors but this seems unreasonable. AITAH?

He should be extra careful with the volume of his TV. Sound can sometimes travel farther than you realize. Other than that, however, it seems like he is being very considerate, and he can just ignore the complaints of his neighbor.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This isn’t a bad idea.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

He can use his yard however he wants.

This person thinks the neighbor just likes to complain.

He isn’t intentionally bothering his neighbors, so he should just ignore the complaints.

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