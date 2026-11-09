A Neighbor Accused Her Son of Speeding Down the Street—So She Checked the Telemetry and Proved He Was Driving the Speed Limit

Imagine living in the same neighborhood for years, and you’ve always driven the same way at the same speed through your neighborhood without any problems or complaints. What would you do if a neighbor suddenly accused you of speeding?

In this story, one teenage boy is in this situation, and the neighbor has accused him of speeding multiple times. His parents have always trusted him, but now, they’re not sure whether to believe him or the neighbor.

The teen is pretty frustrated by the whole situation.

Let’s read all about it.

AITA for “speeding” in my neighborhood? Title says it all. So I’m an 18 year old guy and my parents got a message last night from a neighbor who told them I drive way too fast though the neighborhood. My dad says he’s seen it before but I’ve held firm every time that I was going exactly 20 mph, no more, no less and that I keep a closer eye on speed when I’m in a subdivision, for safety reasons.

It doesn’t really sound like OP is speeding.

Well, there’s this one corner that I’ve always taken around 12 mph and this mom said I was “speeding” around it, when I was not. They know it’s me since on a walk they ran across my car and told my parents they’d seen the car in the drive of the house with our last name on the mailbox. I’ve been accused of speeding once or twice before by neighbors saying I “gun it out of here all the time!” and stuff and frankly I’m sick of it. My parents have trusted me every time before that I don’t speed at all.

But his parents don’t seem to trust him quite as much anymore.

Now, after a message from a concerned mom, they’re telling me if they get more reports, I need to install a tracker in my car at my own expense. My mom also made me take my dad for a spin very briefly and I did just fine according to my dad, except on the offending corner that the neighbor mom complained about. Like I said I’ve only ever gone around that corner at 10-12 mph and my parents have never cared until now. Before, I’d drive like that with my mom in the passenger seat and she would never say anything about it and just say that she trusts my judgment until I get a ticket or something, which is fine by me.

He’s pretty upset.

After the neighbor sent my mom this text, I got kinda mad and defensive about how I was NOT speeding and stuff and they didn’t want to believe me. They’d sided with me every time before and said it wasn’t an issue. But now they’re not so trusting and that makes me mad. It just also angers me that I’ve gotten away the problem action for years and never been told it was a problem.

He’s pretty confused.

During the test drive I went around the next corner a bit faster (kinda out of habit) and asked my dad how that was. He said that was fine. I then clued him into that I was going 3-5 faster into that one and he said that corner wasn’t a problem. So what gives?

He doesn’t like his parents’ new rules.

I also got told I’m now to go just 15 at all times in the subdivision, because in a subdivision, a speed limit is how fast you can legally go, not how fast you should. But they’ve never cared that I go 40 in a 35 most of the time, for example.

If he’s not actually speeding, he should ignore the crazy neighbor and so should his parents.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person suggests getting a dash camera.

Another person suggests slowing down.

This person seems to think he’s driving too fast.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

Another person needs more information.

It doesn’t sound like he’s technically speeding, and it sounds like his parents don’t really think he’s driving too fast. The neighbor sounds really annoying. He doesn’t necessarily need to slow down to appease her, but it would be nice to prove her wrong. A dash cam might be the best way to go.

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