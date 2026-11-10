A Nursing Student Finds Strangers Cooking In His Kitchen At Two In The Morning, But When His Roommate Calls Him Rude For Asking Them To Leave, He Goes To Management

It’s hard enough living with a difficult roommate without having to deal with their friends, too.

One nursing student had lived in the same apartment for three years without any trouble, but that changed when a new roommate moved in with his dog.

They got along at first, but over time, the roommate’s parties got louder, his dog was left alone for longer, and things kept going missing. So, when his roommate left for the summer, he thought things would finally quiet down. But boy was he wrong!

Rather than coming home to a quiet place, he found two strangers cooking in the kitchen at 2 a.m. and learned his roommate had arranged for friends to stay there and watch the dog.

When he asked the guests to leave, his roommate called him rude. Well, that was enough for him. He went to the front desk and told them he thought he smelled smoke coming from his roommate’s room.

Read on to see what management found when they opened the door.

Roommate from **** Complained that I was rude to his guests, So I Clued in Management Back in the spring of 2022, I was living in student housing while finishing up my last semester of nursing school. Typical 4×4 student apartment (4 individual bedrooms and bathrooms with a shared kitchen/living space) where each student has their own lease. I had lived in this apartment for the 3 years prior with a revolving door of roommates, never an issue.

At first, everything seemed good with Sam.

Then, in the fall of 2021, in moves Sam. Sam was nice, always asking about my day when we saw each other, keen to share food/beer/hang out if our schedules lined up. Sam had a beautiful golden retriever puppy when he moved in. He didn’t bark much and was very well-behaved. Sam also had a lot of friends over to hang out, listen to music, and generally cook food together. This on its own was all well and good, and for a few months, we had no issues.

Unfortunately, things started to take a turn.

Then small things started happening. A few times, a bag of frozen chicken nuggets or a bottle of OJ might go missing, music played loudly at all times of the day, partying/shouting between friends late into the night, leaving the dog whining/barking alone in the room a little too long. Typical young, first-time-away-from-mommy-and-daddy roommate annoyances. Missing food was annoying, but hey, I get it. Sometimes munchies hit hard, and at 2 a.m., nuggies are hard to resist.

Then, things got even worse.

But then it progressively got worse.

I’m talking smoking cigarettes in his room. Once, they were flicking their butts out the window and set a bunch of dead leaves on fire in the little quad, which I smelled first and doused before it got bad. He was also leaving the dog for muuuuuuuch too long alone. Said window was always left unlatched, so I pretty often would just go open the window, climb in, feed and water the dog, and take him outside to play/use the bathroom.

Up until this point, he was just trying to stick it out.

I left my guitar in the living room overnight now and again, and one day it went missing. Sam swore up and down none of HIS friends would take it. Our other two roommates were smart and had basically moved out already. I worked nights and slept during the day. I asked him multiple times to please just keep it down a bit while I was sleeping. Always a “For sure, bro,” and a day later, right back to loud music in the middle of my REM time. All this to say, I was just sticking it out until May, when he was heading back to Dallas to work for the summer, and I was graduating and moving out in July. The dog was a bummer, but with me watching out for him, he was never in any real danger.

But in May, the roommate’s plans changed.

Then May came. Roommate headed off to Dallas, and I thought I was free. Psych. He left the dog, telling me in a Snapchat from Dallas that he’d be back in two weeks to pick him up and that he’d be watched by his friends. Okay, that’s cool. What he didn’t say was that the doggo would still be staying in our apartment and that his friends would just be staying there to watch him. I learned this when I was surprised to find two shirtless strangers cooking in our kitchen at 2 a.m. one night. I snapped him, saying this wasn’t okay, and he was mad that I was apparently rude to tell these two they needed to leave.

Fed up, he came up with the perfect plan.

I had enough. One more day of this wouldn’t fly. So I waited until I knew a few of them were hanging out in his room. I went to the front desk and said I thought I smelled smoke coming from Sam’s room and was concerned because he was in Dallas. The front desk basically performed a wellness check, and let me tell you, my fake shocked Pikachu face was masterful when they found 3 gentlemen not on the lease passed out with a still-smoking ***** **** in Sam’s room.

Luckily, everything worked out well.

Oh, and my guitar sitting right there. Needless to say, police ended up involved, and Sam started bombarding my Snap with messages from Dallas asking what happened. Most satisfying block of my life. And I got my **** guitar back.

Bravo! All’s well that ends well.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit had to say about this story.

This person was left with so many questions.

Aww, poor pup! Dogs should not be getting a hold of those.

For this person, he didn’t do enough for the dog.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

And this person calls it out as a fake post.

It’s crazy that Sam thought he was the one being rude.

Even if his friends were there to watch the dog, he should’ve asked before offering them a place to stay.

And at the very least, he could’ve acted like he cared when this guy called to complain.

Ultimately, Sam was in the wrong and his friends got what was coming to them.

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