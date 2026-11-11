A Ride Operator Spotted His Toxic Ex-Boss in Line—So He Handed Him an Unforgettable “Special” Run

I learned a couple things in this story. While I’ve ridden quite a few rollercoasters, I had no idea that ride operators had so much control over the ride itself. Sure, I knew they could start and stop the ride, but I didn’t know they could make the ride extra “special.”

In this story, a ride operator at an amusement park gets revenge on his former supervisor by giving him a “special” rollercoaster ride with an even more special ending to the ride.

Honestly, I feel bad for everyone who was on the ride with him!

Let’s read all about it.

Short Stopped an old jerk of a supervisor! Back in the day I used to be a ride operator at an amusement park. I loved the Jon and always had so much fun with it. One season I had this really bad manager that simply didn’t like me. He was a bad manager in that he would play favorites, yell at me for minor things, take a while to give me a break etc. He even tried to exploit a minor incident to try and get me fired (which didn’t work and he got a 2 week suspension.)

I’ve been on the rollercoaster he’s talking about. This is at Cedar Point.

Well, long story short I got the opportunity to work at a large and more famous amusement park in another part of the country I’ve always wanted to work. So I went there and was operating a roller coaster called the Gemini. It’s a racing roller coaster with two sets of tracks where the trains “race” each other. The roller coaster was built in the 70s so while it had sensors and a rudimentary could computer system, there was still a lot for the operator to do. One of which was to track the trains, adjust the trim brakes (brakes that regulate the speed of the trains) and we could stop the trains on any one of several brake sections on the ride as need be. Including stopping the trains on the brakes behind the station at the end of the ride if there was a train still in the station (that hard stop almost every roller coaster has).

His old supervisor was in line.

Sometimes we would give “special” rides for our friends where we’d turn off the trim brakes and let the trains fly, giving a fast and fun ride. So one day I’m working the ride and I look in the line, my old supervisor from the other park who hated me is waiting in line for the ride with another former co worker who is going to “race”him. Granted he tries to act all cool and nice when he sees me in the control booth. With him locked in the train (and thus at my mercy) I ask him if he wanted a “special” ride because he knew me and we were all cool buddies, right?

I feel bad for the other people on the rollercoaster.

So I turn off the trim brakes and send his train on it’s way. I asked the operators in the station to get the next train ready for dispatch as soon as is safe so we can clear the station before the supervisor’s train returns so he can see the empty station. We get the second train out and as my old supervisors train comes flying in, I give it a hard stop on the brakes outside the station instead of just slowing it down and pulling it in. (Imagine slamming your breaks hard going from 30 to 0 In 1 second) It was moving so fast that when I pulled the train in, some of the wheels were still spinning.

He found the revenge very satisfying.

As the train pulled in, supervisor was giving me the dirtiest look, because he knew I hard stopped that fast train on purpose, just for him! About 30 seconds later, the train they were racing on the other track comes in, with supervisor’s buddy (former co worker that he played favorites with against me) comes in and he’s got a look like “what was that?” Supervisor quietly exits the train and leaves the station without looking at me any further as I get on the microphone, with a big cheesy smile, to enthusiastically wish them “have a fantastic day!” Never saw either of them again, I learned through the grapevine that the supervisor ended up getting fired from the first park and I had (still have) a lot of satisfaction to this day that I put that jerk supervisor, in his place.

Yikes! That hard stop at the end of a rollercoaster ride is not fun!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person knows what OP is talking about!

Another person has been on this ride.

Another person has been to this amusement park.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is upset that a coworker always grabs all of the overtime and doesn’t leave any for anyone else.

This person’s experience was actually very similar to my own childhood.

I love how all the comments are just people sharing their love for Cedar Point instead of actually commenting on the revenge. Cedar Point is legendary, and the Gemini is iconic. I really didn’t know how lucky I was to grow up going to this amusement park so often.

Revenge via rollercoaster is definitely unique!

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