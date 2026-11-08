A Server Wanted To Make A Good Impression At Her New Job, But Refused To Work An Unexpected Double Shift Because She Had Plans

Being the new hire means feeling like every request is a test.

One server was on her way to a lunch shift she’d been scheduled for, 11 to 4, when her boss texted asking if she could stay all day instead.

That meant working until 10 p.m. on a Saturday, the one evening she had plans to see her best friend, who she rarely gets to spend time with because she always works nights and weekends.

She badly wanted to come across as reliable, and her people-pleasing instincts told her to say yes. But she also hadn’t prepared herself for a double and had already made plans for after her shift.

Ultimately, she decided to turn him down, but now she can’t shake the guilt.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for saying no to staying an extra 6 hours at work, with same day notice? I work as a server/bartender at a restaurant. Today, I was scheduled for a lunch shift, 11-4. I had plans after that to watch a show and catch up with my long-term best friend, who I don’t get to see enough because I’m always working nights and weekends, lol.

That’s when her boss threw her an unexpected curveball.

My manager texted me on my way in to work, asking if there was any chance I could stay the whole day instead of working just the morning. This would mean working 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

The sever briefly considered it, but knew she needed to prioritize her social life too.

I went back and forth in my head for a little bit, but I really didn’t want to. I didn’t want to cancel my plans, and I frankly wasn’t mentally prepared for a double on a Saturday. Not sure if this is just a me thing, but I need to be prepared to work all day ahead of time.

Now she starts to wonder if declining was the right decision.

I feel bad. I’m new there, so I want to be reliable, and my people-pleaser instinct tells me to say yes, but honestly, I just didn’t want to! Lol, like if he had asked me the day before, that’s maybeee a different story, but I was only scheduled for lunch, so it’s natural to assume I made plans for afterwards. Idk, I’m probably overthinking it, but I feel guilty for saying no. AITA?

There’s always time for work, but having a vibrant social life is important too.

What did Reddit have to say?

Sometimes saying yes to a request like this is the worst thing you can do.

A fellow boss chimes in, siding with the server.

It’s not like this server was bailing out on an emergency.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer service rep who hung up and called a customer back to get around a time limit, but ended up getting an award instead of a reprimand after the customer praised his service.

It’s important to keep in mind that, in many workplaces, loyalty doesn’t flow in two directions.

This server did something plenty of people struggle to do, which was keep a boundary with a demanding boss.

It’s honorable that she wants to be reliable at her job, but it’s important to remember that any job can replace you at the drop of a hat. And maintaining your social life is just as important.

She’s right to say no, and if her boss is any good, he’ll understand.

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