A Shopper Reported an Unbadged Vehicle in a Disabled Parking Spot—So the Store Manager Called the Police Immediately

Imagine being disabled and having the disabled placard on your car to prove it. What would you do if you saw someone illegally parked in a disabled parking spot? Would you mind your own business or want them to pay?

In this story, one shopper notices a vehicle illegally parked in a disabled parking spot and decides to tell the store manager who decides to call the police.

The drama escalates from there, and let’s just say it was an expensive shopping trip for that vehicle’s owner!

Let’s read all about it.

Park Illegally In a Disabled Space, Learn a Very Expensive Lesson I have a disabled parking placard, and a few weeks ago I went to Target to buy things I didn’t need and forget the things I did. Not only were all the spaces taken, someone parked their gigantic Escalade on the line between two disabled spaces, taking up both. Wholly irritated because this happens SO MUCH, I walked around the car—no placard or disabled plate.

She was out for revenge.

Cue the fury of a someone who has to deal with this stuff all the time, and cue petty revenge. I took a pic and went inside to find a manager. When I found one, I showed her the photo and she rolled her eyes and sighed. Apparently this happens a lot at their location, because it’s near an affluent town with a LOT of very wealthy, very entitled people, and most often it’s the owners of huge SUVs and F-150s that park like jerks. She said she’d call the cops, so I decided to go back outside and hang out by the doors to watch the show. The manager joined me and we chatted while we waited for the police.

The cops wanted to talk to the car owner.

The cops arrived and walked around the car, peering through the windows and running the plate. One cop took out a little book and started writing in it. They took some photos and one came over and asked if they’d make an announcement in the store to get the driver outside. The manager radioed someone inside and asked them to announce the make and model and plate of the car over the PA system. A few minutes later, she came charging out of the store. Middle-aged, well-dressed woman, the Common Karen of North America, and already yelling at the police.

She was smart to shut her mouth.

As soon as she got to her car one of the cops held up his hand to shut her up and started lecturing her. I was too far away to hear, but she stopped yelling at least. That cop spoke to her for a few minutes, and then the other cop with the little book handed her but two papers. She looked absolutely apoplectic.

That was an expensive Target run!

The cops came back over and spoke to the manager, telling her they ordered her to move her car and if she didn’t or caused problems in the store to call them back and they’d tow the car. They told us they gave her two tickets, for each space—at $500 each. Ouch. The manager thanked the police and me and went back inside.

The woman is going to get in even more trouble.

The woman stomped around a bit before getting in her car and peeling out. The cops looked at each other, then got in their cars and followed her. Pretty sure she continued to have the day she deserved. Meanwhile, I happily treated myself to some LEGOs for performing a public service. 😀

Wow! Hopefully that lady learned her lesson and won’t park in handicapped parking spots again.

I love that OP ended up buying LEGOs. That goes along perfectly with the opening of the story where she explains exactly what everyone knows to be all too true about Target. You buy the things you don’t need and forget the things you do.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person says, “thank you.”

I completely agree!

This person admits to illegally parking in a disabled parking spot once.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Another disabled person weighs in.

If you’re not disabled, don’t park in disabled parking spots. It’s not that hard.

I’m glad the manger called the police, and I’m glad the police handled it. It doesn’t sound like the Karen has learned her lesson yet, but I think the police will stay after her until she does.

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