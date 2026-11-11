A Taco Bell Manager Hears Another Manager Has Been Talking Badly About Him, So He Sends An Employee To Place A $500 Order Just 15 Minutes Before The Other Store Closes

It’s always funny how getting back at someone at work can leave people who had nothing to do with it stuck cleaning up the mess.

One parent found that out after opening the fridge and asking why it was stuffed with Taco Bell.

As their kid explained, the manager at the location where they worked had heard that another store’s manager was talking badly about him, so he decided to get back at him.

He had $500 to spend on testing the other store’s service, so he sent an employee over 15 minutes before closing to order food that would take a while to make and leave a mess to clean up.

As for all that food, no one at the other store wanted it, so the kid took it home and put it in the fridge.

Read on to see how it all played out.

I get a fridge full of taco bell, because one manager gets 500$ worth of food from the others managers store 15 minutes before close. My fridge is loaded with Taco Bell. I mean, like, stuffed, so I asked why we have so much Taco Bell. According to my kid, who works at the local Taco Bell, apparently the closing manager (Carl) at one Taco Bell was bad-mouthing the closing manager (Lenny) where my kid works. Lenny realized he had the opportunity to spend $500 as part of the independent owner’s “service testing.”

To make the biggest mess possible, they ordered specific foods.

Lenny sent his pet, Homer, over to Carl’s Taco Bell 15 minutes before closing and ordered $500 worth of stuff that requires significant effort to make. From what I understand, Lenny and Homer knew what to order to make the biggest mess and take the longest to clean up, and they targeted foods that would make the biggest mess and ordered a wide range of everything. Homer returned with $500 worth of Taco Bell to Lenny’s Taco Bell.

As it turned out, the mess was the least of Carl’s worries.

That stunt cost Carl overtime for his crew and extra cleanup costs. According to my kid, Carl’s restaurant was having an inspection today with the owner, Monty Burns, and a state rep before it was scheduled to open. My kid told me that Carl and his workers were very unhappy with Lenny, but they got the place in order before the inspection. Nobody wanted most of the $500 Taco Bell order, and my kid brought it home.

Wow! Talk about getting someone back!

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about this whole thing.

This is a funny thought.

It’s sad to think about everything that changed after COVID.

Actually, a lot of people feel like this.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of employees who go over their manager’s head when he insists a new process is better than the old one.

It’s hard not to feel bad for this person.

It’s easy to see why he wanted to get back at the other manager, but he went about it all wrong.

For starters, the other employees on that shift had nothing to do with what was said, yet they’re the ones who got stuck cleaning up.

And with an inspection the next morning, they already had enough to worry about.

Next time, the manager should act more like an adult and take it up with the person directly.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime. Read Story →