A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

If you need somewhere quiet to make an important call, the grocery store checkout line probably isn’t it.

One grocery store cashier was working through a rush when a woman came through with a full cart and her phone to her ear.

The cashier said hello without realizing she was on a call, but the woman shushed the teenager and said she was in a hurry.

So the cashier got right to work, and while the groceries were being scanned, the woman made another call and started leaving a voicemail for a potential client.

That’s when the cashier turned up the volume on the register and kept scanning, leaving the woman to finish her pitch over all those beeps.

Read on to see how it all played out.

A cashier’s revenge My first real job in high school was as a cashier at a grocery store. For the most part, I liked my job and made customers happy. One of the things I would do to keep myself motivated was track my ranking of ringing speed. (Lame, I know.) Each week, the department manager would post a sheet with each cashier’s ID number that was sorted by rings per minute (RPMs). I was usually in the top three for the week and would often be assigned the express lane because I was fast.

On this day, she was using a regular checkout line.

Enter entitled corporate woman. This particular day, I am ringing on a regular register at peak business time of the day. Lines everywhere. This woman, dressed very nicely in a suit, comes through my lane with an overflowing cart that I already know is going to take two carts once it is loaded with her bagged items. She has her cell phone glued to her ear and is talking to someone clearly more important than me because when I greet her, not realizing she is on the phone, she shushes me. And then tells me she is in a hurry.

Suddenly, she makes another phone call.

Oh, and she wants paper in plastic. All of these instructions are delivered in a way to suggest that I am beneath her. She then dials a new number while I am speeding through her order. And again, high RPMs, so the nice “beep” sound is going and going. The customer begins to leave a detailed message about wanting to partner with this potential client and what a great asset she will be to their company. Enter petty revenge. Each register had a volume button for the beeps. The range went from “so quiet, did that even scan?” to “ooh, my ears are ringing a little.” Now, my register volume was somewhere in the midrange. But I must have “accidentally” bumped it because, oops, that is loud.

Then, she realizes what’s going on.

This woman is a few sentences into leaving this important message when she realizes that each of those beeps is not only very audible to her but will also be to the person she is leaving a voicemail for. And remember, fastest RPMs here. There is a moment where she hesitates, and I can tell she is debating ending the call. But she presses on, and so does the ringing and beeping. She soldiers through this phone call, and I can see the resignation on her face as she discusses her high level of professionalism. At the end of the transaction, I smile and wish her a good rest of her day, too, when I hand her the receipt. Her response is some muttered phrase about it being too loud in grocery stores. Oopsie.

Too funny! What a place to make important phone calls.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit would’ve done anything differently.

This person applauds what she did here.

Yep! It makes them feel very special LOL!

That is was!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

OMG! That would’ve been icing on the cake.

That woman needs to learn how to act in public!

It sounds like she may be important at her workplace. But in public, she’s just another person.

Perhaps the funniest part of the whole thing was how she went from talking down to someone who was doing their job to telling a potential client how professional she was.

Maybe next time she can show a little of that professionalism to the person ringing up her groceries. Sheesh.

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