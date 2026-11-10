November 10, 2026 at 4:55 pm

A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

by Heather Hall

Snobby woman on a business call

Pexels/Reddit

If you need somewhere quiet to make an important call, the grocery store checkout line probably isn’t it.

One grocery store cashier was working through a rush when a woman came through with a full cart and her phone to her ear.

The cashier said hello without realizing she was on a call, but the woman shushed the teenager and said she was in a hurry.

So the cashier got right to work, and while the groceries were being scanned, the woman made another call and started leaving a voicemail for a potential client.

That’s when the cashier turned up the volume on the register and kept scanning, leaving the woman to finish her pitch over all those beeps.

Read on to see how it all played out.

A cashier’s revenge

My first real job in high school was as a cashier at a grocery store. For the most part, I liked my job and made customers happy.

One of the things I would do to keep myself motivated was track my ranking of ringing speed. (Lame, I know.)

Each week, the department manager would post a sheet with each cashier’s ID number that was sorted by rings per minute (RPMs). I was usually in the top three for the week and would often be assigned the express lane because I was fast.

On this day, she was using a regular checkout line.

Enter entitled corporate woman.

This particular day, I am ringing on a regular register at peak business time of the day. Lines everywhere.

This woman, dressed very nicely in a suit, comes through my lane with an overflowing cart that I already know is going to take two carts once it is loaded with her bagged items.

She has her cell phone glued to her ear and is talking to someone clearly more important than me because when I greet her, not realizing she is on the phone, she shushes me. And then tells me she is in a hurry.

Suddenly, she makes another phone call.

Oh, and she wants paper in plastic. All of these instructions are delivered in a way to suggest that I am beneath her.

She then dials a new number while I am speeding through her order. And again, high RPMs, so the nice “beep” sound is going and going. The customer begins to leave a detailed message about wanting to partner with this potential client and what a great asset she will be to their company.

Enter petty revenge.

Each register had a volume button for the beeps. The range went from “so quiet, did that even scan?” to “ooh, my ears are ringing a little.” Now, my register volume was somewhere in the midrange. But I must have “accidentally” bumped it because, oops, that is loud.

Then, she realizes what’s going on.

This woman is a few sentences into leaving this important message when she realizes that each of those beeps is not only very audible to her but will also be to the person she is leaving a voicemail for.

And remember, fastest RPMs here.

There is a moment where she hesitates, and I can tell she is debating ending the call. But she presses on, and so does the ringing and beeping. She soldiers through this phone call, and I can see the resignation on her face as she discusses her high level of professionalism.

At the end of the transaction, I smile and wish her a good rest of her day, too, when I hand her the receipt. Her response is some muttered phrase about it being too loud in grocery stores. Oopsie.

Too funny! What a place to make important phone calls.

Let’s see if the people over at Reddit would’ve done anything differently.

This person applauds what she did here.

Phone Call 3 A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

Yep! It makes them feel very special LOL!

Phone Call 2 A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

That is was!

Phone Call 1 A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

OMG! That would’ve been icing on the cake.

Phone Call A Teen Cashier Gets Shushed For Saying Hello, So She Turns Up The Sound On The Register And Forces The Woman To Finish Her Business Voicemail Over The Beeping

That woman needs to learn how to act in public!

It sounds like she may be important at her workplace. But in public, she’s just another person.

Perhaps the funniest part of the whole thing was how she went from talking down to someone who was doing their job to telling a potential client how professional she was.

Maybe next time she can show a little of that professionalism to the person ringing up her groceries. Sheesh.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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