A Teenager Got Tired of a Bully Stealing His Lunch Money—So He Planted a Juice Box Filled with Sand and Hot Sauce

What would you do if you were in school and another kid kept bullying you? Would you put up with it or try to find a way to get the bully to leave you alone?

In this story, one boy was in this situation, and he got revenge on the bully. It was so intense that a teacher wondered what happened, and when the bully told the truth, nobody believed him.

The victim became the bully.

Let’s read all about it.

Entitled kid stole my brother’s money so my brother decides to prank him eventually leading the EK to be expelled from an important sports event. This story isn’t actually mine but my younger brother’s (he is 13,three years younger than me btw) and this happened over a year and a half ago. A bit of backstory: There was this kid who used to bully my younger brother in class. So,his school has this annual sports event held over a couple of days and the kids are asked to bring some snacks since it’s a long event.

He really was a bully.

This bully who we will call EK stole a good amount of my brother’s money and openly admitted it. When asked he said “YoU dOnT hAvE AnY pRoOf So WhAt YoU gUnNa Do BoUt It” So my brother decided to plan a revenge…….. Cast: B:Brother,EK:Entitled Kid,T:Teacher

OP’s brother got revenge.

So EK returns from a long obstacle course event looking exhausted as hell. He walks towards his bag of snacks laying next to my brother with a smug look on my brother’s face. The conversation went on like this: EK:What are you so smug about? B:I took your bag of chips and drank your juice since you stole my money. EK:(with anger visible on his face walks toward his bag) EK:I’ll complain to to the teacher

He used the bully’s words against him.

B:(In a mock tone) YoU dOnT hAvE AnY pRoOf So WhAt YoU gUnNa Do BoUt It EK:(realisation hits him)Well fine,I don’t care about the chip but you have to give me your juice,I am really thirsty. B:Sure here you go. (Hands over his bottle of juice) EK snatches the bottle out of his hand and empties most of it in one go.

He shouldn’t have done that!

Plot twist.The bottle didn’t contain juice. EK’s face turned like he had chewed a 100 lemons. He realises what he drank. Cold water mixed with sand and hot sauce. He tries to run to the nearest dustbin but his attempt was in vain as he pukes all over the ground.

Again, the bully doesn’t have proof.

A teacher quickly rushes to him and takes him to the school nurse. EK apparently tells the teacher that it was my brother’s doing this he is also summoned to the teacher T:Are you responsible for EK falling ill? B:(With a shocked face)No,ma’am I was sitting near the bleachers with my friends. Teacher then asks his friends and they all verify his alibi(albeit,a fake one).

Here’s how it worked out.

T:Then EK lied to get you suspended from the event as well because clearly he doesn’t want you to participate. B:Ma’am he tries to bully me every day so it’s nothing new that he is trying to frame me. T:I’ll look into it as well.You can go play now My brother simply nods and walks away to participate in his sports events and later he found out that EK was pulled out of the sports events due to falling ill and got detention for lying and no teacher believed him because he was the perfect image of a school bully.

The victim became the bully, but sometimes that’s the only way to get a bully to leave you alone.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person liked the story.

It’s hard to believe more people didn’t comment on this story.

It was good revenge, but did the bully learn his lesson? Hopefully, he learned not to mess with OP’s brother.

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