A Woman Asked Her Roommates to Leave Her Space to Cook During Their Weekend Meal Prep—Instead, They Ignored Her and Took Over the Kitchen for Hours

There’s a difference between using the shared kitchen and taking it over for hours at a time.

One woman shares a house with five other people, and four of them spend part of the weekend cooking their meals for the week.

She gets why they do it, but it often means waiting hours just to make herself dinner.

One night, for instance, a housemate started cooking at five and was still using every burner at nearly ten.

When the woman had brought it up before, that same housemate told her to work around her. Of course, that’s easier said than done when there’s nowhere to put a pan.

Read on to see exactly what she’s been dealing with.

AITA to be annoyed at constant batch cooking in a shared house? I live in a house share with 5 others. Out of the 6 of us, 4 of them batch cook their meals (usually on a Saturday or Sunday). The issue that comes with this, though, is that it means the kitchen is effectively out of bounds for 4–5 hours during those times. It’s nearly 10 p.m. now, and I haven’t managed to cook a meal at all because someone has been in here since 5 p.m.

Unfortunately, there’s no working around the housemate who’s using the kitchen.

Her utensils and food are everywhere. There is no space at all. She is using every single hob plus the air fryer. This particular housemate is very rude and nasty in general, though. She plays loud music on her phone in the kitchen, even with someone else in there, and she even blares it out if someone is already watching the communal TV. And when it has been brought up politely before about kitchen usage, her response is that she has every right to use the kitchen when she wants and that we can “work around her” if needed, even though this is near impossible.

She even left her food and all her crap everywhere to return to her room for a 20-minute phone call.

Alternatively, when she cooks, she keeps everything neat and tidy so someone else can also use the kitchen if needed.

That particular housemate is an ******** and monopolizes the kitchen in general, but even with the ones who are reasonably nice people, it is so difficult to work around someone taking up so much space. I don’t ever batch cook, and when I do cook a meal from scratch, I use one hob and keep all my ingredients to the side to give at least one other person space to comfortably cook. I have raised this multiple times, and no one cares. I just think it’s very selfish to take up the entire kitchen for 5 hours and also make it virtually impossible for someone to cook around them. AITA?

Eek. That sounds like a really stressful situation.

Let’s see what advice the folks over at Reddit had to offer.

This person seems to think she should just work around it.

According to this reader, the roommate is selfish.

Yet another person who thinks the roommate is out of line.

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This could work, but probably not.

Most people would be annoyed if they had to wait until ten to make dinner.

However, while it’s rude to take up the whole kitchen for hours, sometimes you have to pick your battles when you live with five other people.

It sounds like she already knows when most of them do their cooking, so she can plan around it on those days.

Ultimately, from what she said, the rest of the house seems fine with things as they are, so making a big deal out of it probably won’t get her anywhere.

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