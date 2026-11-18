A Woman Put Off a Necessary Surgery to Avoid Stressing Her Autistic Girlfriend—Now Her Decision Has Caused Another Breakdown

Decision making in relation to your health becomes even more complex when the decisions start to involve those close to you, particularly when work and personal life begin to coincide.

A woman has suffered from a painful condition in her hand for many years and having tried numerous options, surgery remains as the last resort.

Unfortunately, she is faced with the problem that her girlfriend and also a coworker has problems with sudden changes in her work schedule.

Given that the idea of covering her shifts once resulted in her breaking down, she put off the surgery at one point.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for scheduling a surgery, knowing it would overwhelm my autistic girlfriend? So several weeks ago in April, I was highly recommended surgery for my trigger finger which is negatively affecting my hand coordination, grip strength, etc. Just overall a physical disability and pain that’s restricting my daily activities (ie driving one-handed, cannot effectively do my duties at work, pretty much moving every action to my non-dominant left hand). My fingers have started to swell and ache in response to overcompensating for the finger I can’t use. The swollen tissue at the base of my finger makes it impossible to grab anything without severe pain. It’s been going on for some years and I’ve been through injections and physical therapy. All that’s left is surgery.

But it’s not the most convenient time.

Now, my girlfriend (28F) and I (also 28F) work together. Big taboo, I know. We’re short-staffed for the next couple months due to some people on vacation, their own family emergencies, just kind of all over the place. She’s autistic and has trouble with schedule changes and working with our coworker T. Previously in early May, I had asked if she would be willing to cover my shifts (working with T) so I can have a short recovery period if I scheduled my surgery in mid-May. She’s really the only one who can because she knows how to close and her schedule is flexible as a midshift.

Things were already tense.

She had a breakdown when I asked and I of course told her don’t worry about it and cancelled my surgery. I didn’t want to put her in a position of burnout. That said, a couple days ago I was in a really bad spot pain-wise with my hand and ended up saying “**** it” and scheduled the surgery for early June. Hindsight being what it is, I should have given her a heads up. I knew her schedule would end up being changed to cover my shifts with T. Today’s shift came around and our manager spoke with her about the schedule change due to my surgery.

Her girlfriend is not happy about it.

I don’t know all what was said, but the entire first half of the shift with her was her not even looking at me, totally just melancholy. When I asked if she was okay, she kind of snapped at me that she’s fine but she definitely wasn’t. Didn’t even talk to me outside of that. After her lunch, it’s just been back and forth between her crying and manically laughing. I asked if she was okay again and she said “am I okay?! Am I *okay*!?” And just laughed again and then devolved into tears. I’ve never seen her like this and I’m wondering how bad I ****** up. I genuinely feel awful and I’m borderline cancelling the surgery again because of how messed up this seems to have her. AITA??

What did Reddit think?

A reader shares their thoughts.

Another opinion.

Something to consider.

Another reader chimes in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

True.

This is a tricky scenario since the needs of both are justifiable.

The poster should not be compelled to delay essential surgery forever to avoid burdening her girlfriend, considering that the condition has already affected her work capacity.

But she was aware that the shift schedule would have fallen to her girlfriend, and the previous discussion already brought about great stress to her.

It would have been considerate on her part to give her advance notice, despite the fact that the surgery is non-negotiable.

At the end of the day, inconvenient stuff happens sometimes, that’s just life.