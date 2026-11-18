She’d Been Using Her Older Sister’s Guitar for Years—Now Her Mother Forbade Her From Painting It, and She’s Thinking About Doing It Anyway

When you’ve been using something for long enough, it basically becomes yours, even if you weren’t the one who bought it.

That was what the woman in this story felt like when she had been using her sister’s old guitar for years. When she decided she wanted to paint it, however, her mother told her she couldn’t because it would be trashy.

Now she is thinking about doing it anyway because she feels like it is none of her mother’s business and that it is her guitar.

Personally, I think she should ask her sister about it since it still technically belongs to her. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

AITA for wanting to paint on a guitar that my mom bought years ago This may sound extremely trivial, but I just got into a fight with my mom and I want to know whether or not I’m in the wrong.

A guitar is a great instrument to learn.

For context, my older sister got a guitar for Christmas maybe 5 or 6 years ago, when she was an older teen and I was probably 12 or 13. She played it a couple times, but she never got super into it. After maybe a year of it just sitting there collecting dust, I started watching a bunch of YouTube about guitars, joined the school band, and got super into music.

At least someone is getting good use out of the guitar.

I’ve been maintaining, playing, and toting this guitar around between multiple moves. I am by no means an amazing guitar player, casual at best. The guitar is a Yamaha FD01S, which would probably be $300 new or 100-150 used. It’s a really nice beginner guitar, but nothing super crazy fancy. I was at university (with the guitar) for the last year or so, and recently returned home to take a few semesters off so that I can earn some money before going back to school, I’m 19.

Nobody has a problem with her using the guitar.

None of my other siblings or family members have an interest in playing the guitar. So, if I wasn’t playing it, it would probably be sitting in a closet collecting dust or my mom would have sold it. Anyway, I’ve been meaning to paint on the fretboard for a while. I couldn’t paint on it until the strings needed replaced. I finally got my new strings today.

To be fair, that isn’t her guitar, even if she has been the one using it.

So, I’m looking up ideas to paint on the fretboard, there was genuinely no thought in my mind about asking for permission to paint on it, because in my mind, the guitar is MINE and I’m an adult, so I can do with it what I want. I took the guitar out to ask my mom what she would think would be cool for me to paint on it, and she immediately shuts the idea down saying I’m not going to be painting anything on the guitar.

It is really up to her sister.

She said that she bought it and said “it would be like putting a bumper sticker on a Bentley”. I’m super confused because, again, I wasn’t even going to ask for permission. Like if I wouldn’t have gone out to ask her about ideas she wouldn’t have even known about it.

She should buy her own guitar.

So, I’m really trying to convince her, bringing up that I’m the only person who plays it, that if I didn’t she would have sold it or it would be rotting in storage. My main argument is that it’s mine and I write music that means something to me on it and I want the guitar to feel like it’s more me.

Her mother is being weird about it.

She just said that it looks and is trashy to have paint on a guitar. I tried to convince her by saying that it doesn’t matter because she isn’t the one who is playing it or being seen with it, but she said she didn’t care and I couldn’t do it because she bought it. She then equated it to a toddler putting stickers on their dresser. I want to still paint it, because I was going to anyway, but I don’t want to if I’m genuinely being dense or rude.

The point is that the guitar belongs to her sister.

I want to know if I am in the wrong here and I’m just not understanding her point. AITA?

She really just needs to ask her sister if she can have the guitar, at which point she can do anything she wants with it. Mom shouldn’t really be involved here at all.

Check out what the commenters below have to say about it.

What does the sister have to say about it?

Here is someone who thinks mom is a control freak.

This commenter offers some good advice.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Mom shouldn’t care about this at all.

This is the real question.

It all comes down to what her sister says about the guitar. It is hers, after all.

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