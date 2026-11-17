A Woman Got Fired for No Reason From the Job She’d Been at for Only Two Months—Right After Crossing the Onboarding Finish Line

Does it suck to get fired?

Absolutely!

And you know what’s even worse: when you get fired and you have no idea why…

Yeah, chew on that one for a while…

In today’s story, a woman opened up about getting fired from her job…and she’s still trying to figure out what happened.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Today I got fired because…reasons? “There’s been red flags with this employer since the beginning (two months ago). My first day started AFTER the last day of the employee(s) I was replacing. On my first day I was basically sat at the front computer, showed the phone, and was wished good luck. I worked very similar roles previously so I was able to manage okay for the most part, navigating a brand new system I’ve never worked on.

This doesn’t sound good…

When I had questions, my boss would tell me to ask ChatGPT. I should have known then. But I stayed in hopes that the situation would improve. I wanted to help him fix his business because there was an extremely high turnover rate, leaving major inconsistencies with the way business ran. I should have known then, too. After a full 8 hour work day today, I was pulled into my boss’s office, and I grabbed a notebook thinking he was going to talk to me about.. anything else.

Doh!

But I was met with a termination letter. While he yaps about how it was a very difficult decision, etc., I am sitting completely blindsided. He explains I am not fulfilling my role to his expectations. I asked him to tell me what I could have done better, because I have no idea what I did wrong. This is the first time I’m hearing about any shortcomings. He then says he is sorry but the decision has already been made, and if I want more explanation we can set up a separate meeting. So… what now?

This place is WHACK.

I don’t even understand what I did wrong, and the worst part is I left a job I absolutely loved (reluctantly, as the job I took offered a huge pay increase and a quarter of the commute) for this to be the outcome. I feel like I was duped. I’ve never gotten fired from a job before. And I don’t even know why I was fired from this one.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this story.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

And this person chimed in.

I know it hurts to get fired…

But this place sounded pretty darn toxic!

Don’t you think?

It’s probably a good thing that she got fired from this place!