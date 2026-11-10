A Woman Is Frustrated Because Her Neighbor Keeps Messing With Her Laundry For No Reason

Laundry tampering…it’s not a joke, folks!

As a matter of fact, it’s pretty infuriating when you’re the person on the receiving end of that rude and immature behavior.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why the shenanigans going on in her apartment building are really getting on her nerves.

Check out what she had to say!

Neighbor tampering with laundry mid-cycle. “I live in a very small building with just a few units. I have a neighbor who neglected to report a bed bug infestation but a few weeks after I moved in, I noticed one in my unit and said something to the landlord about it. The landlord initially blamed me for the infestation in a letter to the whole building, but a later inspection of my neighbor’s unit apparently revealed a severe infestation that had been untreated for far longer than the two weeks I’d been there. The landlord apologized to me and professional treatment of the building began. Since the treatment’s conclusion (it’s been a while since a sighting, knock on wood), my neighbor has been doing things like moving my packages to far entrances of the building while I’m at work (even though I’ve asked them not to and there’s a secure mailroom just beyond the front door, where all tenants’ packages are kept) and they’ve been opening my laundry in the middle of wash cycles and dry cycles, only to close it a few seconds later. I never leave my laundry sitting for any more than a single minute (usually less than that) as I set a timer for each load, and when I do laundry I only do a single load in a day. I wash a maximum of three or four loads in a week.

It sounds like she’s doing her best…

I double dry my clothes due to the trauma of having bed bugs, but I don’t hog the machines nor do I run laundry late at night or early in the morning. I try to be respectful and courteous, never making noise nor playing music, and always greeting the neighbor cheerfully. Despite that, I can hear when they exit their unit, when my cycle subsequently stops seconds later, when it resumes, and when they re-enter their unit seconds after that. They’re clearly doing something to my laundry, I just can’t tell what. My landlord and this neighbor are childhood best friends and literally like siblings, so I don’t feel like I’ll be believed if I say anything to the landlord.

This is all very weird…

I’m scared of confronting the neighbor and being put on blast for something else that I’m not responsible for as a result. I never received a lease for this renting agreement so I’m even more unsure of what my rights are. It makes me so frightened and frustrated because the move plus the bed bug situation drained my finances (I’m just starting to recover in that area) but I really need to get out of here. I just don’t know what to do.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who is getting evicted because they refuse to let their landlord in whenever he wants.

And this reader spoke up.

Well, that’s annoying…

And this seems like such a waste of time and energy, right?

You betcha!

There’s a lot of drama going on in this apartment building…