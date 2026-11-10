A Woman Joked About Not Eating During A Stressful Breakdown, But Her Roommate Put Her In A Two-Week Timeout Over The Comment

Some jokes can cause unexpected problems between roommates.

In this story, a woman unintentionally upset her roommate after texting him a joke that he took seriously.

The comment came during an emotional breakdown after calorie counting made her feel guilty about eating a sweet treat.

Although she apologized afterward, her roommate gave them the silent treatment for two weeks.

Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA for making a joke about my roommate’s appetite My roommate had been in a stupor where he was unable to eat anything without feeling nauseated. He would constantly talk about how he had only eaten once during the day. Or how he hadn’t eaten in days. It started to get under my skin a bit subconsciously. Because I am a person who struggles myself with food-related issues.

This woman cried over a sweet treat during one of her calorie-deficit days.

On a particular day, I had a calorie-counting-induced breakdown. Because I was so excited to eat a sweet treat that I had gotten. But then I calculated that it would put me over my calorie limit for the day. I think all my stressors had snapped at that point because I was literally in tears over a treat.

She texted her roommate a joke that he took seriously.

During my breakdown, I texted my roommate, “Teach me the ways of not eating.” He took huge offense to this joke, telling me I’m not allowed to speak to him until he says so. This has been going on for two weeks now, and I’ve been in his “timeout.” At first, I had felt bad about making the joke and had apologized to him over text. But he still says I can’t talk to him, and at this point, it’s getting ridiculous.

She thought her roommate was being overdramatic when she already apologized to him.

Even more so, jokes in that nature have never been off-limits. He often jokingly calls his friends fata** and calls people fat. He also makes jokes about food. So it feels like overkill for this reaction to a food joke that I could not have possibly foreseen being this big of an issue. And he refuses to communicate with me either in any capacity. He told my other roommate that my text apology didn’t feel genuine. But I don’t get how else I was supposed to apologize when he says I can’t speak to him.

Uh oh! It sounds like OP’s joke may have touched a sensitive subject for her roommate.

It’s understandable that he felt hurt, even if OP didn’t intend to offend him.

However, I agree that refusing to talk to her for two weeks after receiving an apology seems excessive.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and honest.

Here’s another personal remark.

Here’s a valid point.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

Get professional help, advises this one.

Finally, this makes sense, too.

Roommate disagreements shouldn’t come with a two-week waiting period!

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