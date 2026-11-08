A Woman’s Need To Fact-Check Every Conversation Is Pushing Away Her Friends And Co-Workers

Trust me, I get it…

You hear someone say something that you know is absolutely false and there’s part of you that wants to speak out and put them in their place.

But there’s a time and a place for everything!

And, to be blunt about it, not too many people like it when someone is constantly correcting them, arguing with them, or fact-checking them.

But the woman who wrote this story hasn’t learned that lesson yet.

Check out what she had to say about what’s going on in her life.

AITA for fact checking everything? “I (40F) have gotten to the point in life where I check reputable sites and sources for pretty much everything I see on social media, or hear in real life during conversations.

She’s not wrong about this…

There has been so much spread of misinformation over the past decade on social media that now I hesitate to believe anything I see or hear until I verify it. And since I have been doing this for so long I generally have a more neutral opinion on a lot of divided issues, because more often than not I end up getting two sides to every story while verifying information. I usually end up pointing out other perspectives, something I actively worked on in my 30s because I used to be one of those people who never bothered or cared to consider a different perspective than my own.

Well, there’s that…

But I just end up being labeled as either contrarian or argumentative. I keep getting told that I just *want* to disagree with people, or that I am purposefully trying to prove people wrong. Sometime people even say that I am disagreeing for the sake of disagreement. But a lot of times I genuinely am so flabbergasted by what I see or hear that it bothers me to think it could be real, so I check.

She’s really frustrated about this…

It truly is just me needing to reassure myself that outlandish claims aren’t real because man, I am overwhelmed with how bad things have gotten in the world or how crazy people are, etc. So when people say “OMG did you see/hear ______” I say, “Oh that can’t be real” and pull out my phone and show people how and why it’s not. It has gotten to the point where I even have to pull out my phone and fact check myself, because people make me feel crazy for saying something, and I question whether or not what I am saying is correct. Which feeds into their belief that I “just have to prove people wrong.” I find it extremely difficult to just agree with people just for the sake of it, or let them believe something that I don’t think is true and check facts when they are not around, or just keep my opinion to myself instead of pointing out a different perspective. I feel like I’m stuck between their idea of arguing for the sake of arguing and what feels like me agreeing for the sake of agreeing. I have now begun to alienate myself from coworkers and friends because I can’t stop myself and it makes me feel like I’m the problem. AITA?”

Reddit users spoke up.

This reader weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who wants his deceased father’s car repaired, but insurance refuses to do it without his father’s consent.

And this individual weighed in.

Honestly, she sounds pretty darn annoying.

There, I said it!

You don’t always have to be right about everything!

Maybe she just needs to chill out and realize she doesn’t always have to be right about everything.