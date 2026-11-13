An HOA Rep Complained About Little Boys Playing Loudly Outside—So Their Parents Let Them Stay Up Even Later

Imagine living in a neighborhood where your kids are friends with other kids in the neighborhood, and they like to play together outside.

If an HOA representative complained that the kids were being too loud, would you tell them to keep it down, ignore the rep, or encourage the kids to be even louder?

In this story, we hear about a mom who was in this situation, and she and the other parents ended up encouraging their kids to be even louder and stay up even later than usual.

Let’s read all about it.

Tell the HOA my kid’s too loud? Ok, deal with him some more. So I went to visit my mum yesterday and she told me this story. My brother (9m) likes to play with other boys on the block, they usually play soccer or bike races outside and Fortnite or FIFA 22 online, all this during the afternoons/evenings after they’re done with homework. They can be pretty loud, but they’re ages 8-12.

The HOA representative seems to be looking for problems where they don’t exist.

The neighborhood my mum lives in has something similar to an HOA (they have a representative and they have to pay fees, mostly for security and surveillance even though it’s very safe) and the rep is friends with my grandma who also lives there. So on a Thursday the rep calls my mom to tell her that someone complained that the kids were being too loud and it was too late for them to be alone outside. Mind you it was like 7:30pm, they don’t have school the next day, the street is pretty illuminated and has cameras basically on every light post (also, the neighborhood is pretty much gated all around). My mum calmy told rep to ask the person complaining to call her directly because she was actually outside speaking with the other kids’ parents as they were watching them and this is a family-friendly neighborhood.

The rep and her nephew both sound hypocritical.

Rep started getting defensive and said that she didn’t want to cause conflicts and making up excuses and that was that. Later on, rep was chit-chatting with my grandma and said her nephew (who lives a few houses from my mum’s) was having trouble with work because “there’s too much noise outside”, so mum knew that he was the one complaining. Thing is, he’s basically fresh out of college, which means that he hosts parties from Thursday to Saturday or just blasts his stereo while drinking alone until 4-5 in the morning when he passes out drunk. Kinda hypocritical if you ask me

Time for revenge.

Cue my mum asking the boys to play right in front of his house and yell as loud as they can. My brother’s curfew is 8pm so he can get a good night’s sleep, but my mum (and the others’ parents) extended it to 10pm because they didn’t have school the next day anyway. The dude never complained again, but my mum did report him every time his speaker was on after midnight. He eventually stopped except for a party here and there and all was well. The end.

It’s almost like a contest of who can be the loudest. I feel sorry for the other neighbors who had to put up with so much noise from so many neighbors.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a couple theories.

Another person wouldn’t want to live in a neighborhood with a lot of kids.

This person shares a story about a mom and a loud child.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Another person asks a good question.

It sounds like letting the kids stay up extra late was just a one time thing, but it also sounds like the kids tend to be really loud when they’re outside playing. I’d be a little annoyed too if kids were playing really loudly right outside my house, but considering only one neighbor complained, it probably wasn’t really that loud.

Complained can really backfire when you’re being hypocritical.

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