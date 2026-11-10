An Impatient Man Pushed Her Shopping Cart While She Was Still Unloading It—So She Had the Cashier Run Six Separate Transactions

Being in a hurry doesn’t give you the right to push someone out of your way.

One woman was unloading a full cart at the grocery store when she noticed the man behind her only had a few things, so she thought about letting him go first.

Before she could offer, though, he gave her a dirty look and put his groceries on the belt. Then he pushed her cart forward and told her to move up, even though the divider would’ve made it harder for her to unload the rest.

So when it was time to pay, she figured she might as well use the cards she’d been putting off using because each one had to be run separately.

Six transactions later, she thanked the cashier for her patience and told the man he owed her an apology.

Keep reading for the full story.

In such a hurry you shove my cart into me and make it harder for me to load my groceries on the belt? Welp, time to use all those extra small gift certificates I keep forgetting! I was checking out at the grocery store with a larger line, so they opened another lane, and the staff member asked me to come over. I started unloading onto the belt when I realized the guy behind me only had a few items, except just as I considered letting him go ahead, he gave me a dirty look and put his things on the belt before I was anywhere near unloading my very full cart. Well, forget letting him go ahead.

Suddenly, he started acting very rude.

Then he started pushing my cart further to the front, except there was still a COVID barrier, so there was only so far it could go before I couldn’t unload. I pushed it back and continued unloading, pausing every few minutes to push his food back. Ooooooops, might have squished those rolls a bit! Then he started telling me I should move, full-on gesturing and asking why I couldn’t move up, completely disregarding the barrier.

Frustrated, she decided to slow him down a little more.

Finally, it was time to pay. Well, I’ve had these pandemic EBT cards I got for my kids sitting in my wallet for ages because they each only have $10 or so, and I never feel like taking the time to do multiple transactions. How handy that now I had extra time! After all 6 transactions were done, I thanked the cashier for her patience and told him he should apologize.

Nice! Hey, it seems like that was the perfect time to use them!

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about what happened here.

This person had something like that happen in Target.

They should, but they can’t.

This happens to the best of us.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Here’s someone else who dealt with something similar.

Well, he sure didn’t save himself any time.

The funny part is that she was already thinking about letting him go first, and all he had to do was be nice.

At any rate, it’s hard to blame her for changing her mind once he started pushing her cart.

Next time, he should understand that you get more with kindness than you do by acting like that.

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