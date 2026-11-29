One Tenant Reached Their Limit After A Neighbor Ignored The Designated Parking Rules, Turning The Ongoing Dispute Into A Costly Tow

A favor can quickly become an entitlement.

This neighbor heard no, parked there anyway, then searched for someone saying yes.

The spaces were private and paid for.

And yet…her car remained.

Read on how it all went down.

AITA for telling entitled neighbor she can’t park in my spot? “Mom, stepdad and I moved from Virginia to Texas. I have a brother that lived with us but he chose to stay in Virginia with my aunt. Stepdad kept the apartment in Virginia and rented it out to someone. It did not work out and so my brother decided he’d stay in stepdad’s apartment. Months later, I moved back to Virginia from Texas to stepdad’s apartment as well. My brother isn’t home much, so his parking spot is vacant most of the time.

There’s always one neighbor like this…

We have this neighbor (who lives in a house with a driveway) that we’ve known for over 10 years. She’s problematic in which she doesn’t understand boundaries and limits. She’s incredibly too comfortable, but that’s because my mom is a pushover and doesn’t know how to say “no”. Example: years ago, she asked my mom to drive her car. She’d come over unannounced, she’d rummage through things in the kitchen, list goes on. Now, we have two parking spots in a private parking lot which is reserved and paid for by us. My mom used to let our neighbor park there free of charge as courtesy, but since my brother and I are back, it’s changed.

Ummmm, no.

Tonight, she asked me if she can use the spot. I said no. I see her car there anyway, I text and ask her why she’s there and she said “really?” I said “yes, really” I left, come back and her car is still there. I call her and tell her she needs to move. She proceeds to ask me why I need two parking spots, I tell her it’s none of her business, etc. I’m arguing with her, she hangs up. Little did I know, she called my stepdad to ask if she can park there. She is so entitled that she called my stepdad who doesn’t live here, to ask if she can use the spot after I already told her no. Are you kidding me?! Oh and apparently, he told her that she could park there. Sidenote: he and I don’t get along, I’m sure he did this out of spite. I called a tow truck. AITA?”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

And this person had a lot to say.

The neighbor ignored the resident’s refusal and called an absent stepdad until she received the permission she wanted.

Although the household should clarify who controls the spaces, knowingly parking there after being told no made conflict inevitable.

She went answer-shopping and came home with a tow truck.

