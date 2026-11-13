Army Soldiers Fed Up With Their Leader Pull A Prank On Him, But Their Sergeant Isn’t Amused

If you were in the military, and the soldier who was given some leadership power was super annoying, would you simply deal with it, or would you try to get him demoted?

In this story, we hear about some soldiers who work together to get revenge in the form of an epic prank. It’s really pretty impressive what they managed to pull off.

Keep reading to see how the Sergeant reacted when he found out what happened.

One from my dad during his army days, South Africa, about 1979. One of the camps my dad went to, they had a sergeant there, harder than nails. Everyone under his command was the best at what they did and all super fit. Also no-one messed around with Sergeant or anyone under his command.

Yikes. This guy is scary.

Other lower ranked soldiers and CO’s were so scared of Sarge mainly because one day Sarge found out his own nephew was stealing from other soldiers. Sarge drilled his own nephew non-stop until he died. Sarge got demoted and worked his way back to Sergeant. That’s where my dad comes in.

There was one soldier that was extra annoying.

There was one private who got made troop leader for a bit (who my dad described as a first class jerk in training, that also made mess-ups in training that seemed to be done on purpose). Everytime first-class jerk in training made a messup, Sarge made him watch while everyone else did PT. One day everyone has had enough. First class jerk in training had a separate bed near the front of the sleeping quarters. So carefully and as quietly as possible 2 cupboards were pushed closer together and first class jerk in training, has his bed lifted onto the top of the cupboards.

The revenge was effective.

Bright and early the next morning Sarge is in there sounding the call. First class jerk in training nearly knocked himself out he hit the floor so hard. Sarge sees it as his duty to start giving first class jerk in training a serious dressing down right there, because (i) why is he playing games sleeping on top of the cupboards or (ii) why wasn’t he aware enough that someone had put him on top of the cupboards. That’s when Sarge chose someone else for the new leader and no more problems.

Wow. They literally knocked him down.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s a comment on the different branches of the military.

Here’s a fun fact about basic training.

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Really, this is quite surprising.

OP’s dad is just lucky he survived. It seems like the Sergeant should’ve been fired or whatever the equivalent is when you’re in the army. It doesn’t seem safe to be under his direction.

I guess this story proves that you can accomplish a lot when you work together. Those soldiers definitely had to work together to pull off that prank.

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