Builder Keeps Delaying Completion Of Man’s Retirement Home, So He Finally Backs Out Of The Contract

Imagine being really excited about a house that you’re having built. What would you do if the builder suddenly stopped making any progress, but the house had yet to be finished? Would you patiently wait as long as it took, or would you want revenge?

In this story, we hear about a dad who was in this situation. He was patient for a very long time, but eventually, anyone would say enough is enough.

Keep reading to find out what happens when he hires a lawyer and decides to get revenge.

Fine, keep the house…but I want what I paid for This was a situation my dad found himself in ~5 years ago when he got in touch with a builder for a humble little retirement unit outside Melbourne, part of a larger development in the area. Being abroad at the time, he had to coordinate as much as he could remotely, but ultimately was able to visit the site after construction was underway. Foundation poured, brickwork and framing going up, all the basics. He picked out the cabinetry, fixtures, appliances, and utility needs, checked on progress for another month, then flew back abroad for what was supposed to be a few more months.

Then Covid happened.

Well you can imagine what happened soon after in early 2020. Rather than bunker down in a hotel til the house was finished, they stayed at their second place in the US while keeping in touch over phone. Despite the early setbacks from Covid the house seemed to be coming together nicely. Pictures were sent and family in the area would drive by occasionally for updates.

But then, things changed.

Until one day, when the builder started to be less than communicative. Late replies, vague phrasing, timelines getting pushed egregiously. Things that couldn’t be explained even taking the effects of lockdown into account.

There seriously was a problem.

Something didn’t seem right. Family drive-bys confirmed neighboring units were continuing to completion while his was left untouched. Port-A-Loos were eventually seen in the front yard.

They found out why the project was at a standstill.

After a bit more digging it turned out good ol’ dad was one of the first contracts, at an agreed-upon price well below what the market was quickly turning into. A couple after-hours cheeky-peeks showed they’d gotten the walls finished but not much else. Cabinets and flooring sat in the middle of their rooms, bath fixtures still boxed, appliances wrapped. It wouldn’t take much more to finish things up, yet they hadn’t moved on it for months.

OP’s dad got his revenge.

After being ghosted for nearly three more months, and with no noticeable progress, he cut his losses and had lawyers sort out cancelling the contract. The house would be on-market again after he’d had the chance to remove property he’d already paid for in advance, which wasn’t much in the end, but did include…the pipes. All of them. And he wanted them back. The builder was suddenly very responsive, but the damage was done, and our family got to see what the framing of the house looked like again. The pipes? Picked up by a friend in the company truck for the metals recycler he worked for.

Yikes! They should’ve just finished the house already!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

One person doesn’t understand the dad’s decision.

Another person doesn’t understand the ending.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This is a good question.

One person shares how they would’ve handled the situation if they had been the builder.

The essence of the story is that the builder failed to complete the house in a timely manner because OP’s dad didn’t pay the current market value for the unit, so the dad decided not to buy the house. That seems reasonable, I guess. It is odd that the dad would somehow own the pipes but not other parts of the house. Regardless, I’m sure forcing the builder to rip the walls open was very satisfying under the circumstances.

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