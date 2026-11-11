His Boss Reprimanded Him for Leaving Five Minutes Early—So He Made It Obvious to Everyone That the Boss Arrives Late Every Day

Imagine working at a company with set hours. If you often showed up for work a little early, would you think it would be acceptable to leave work a few minutes early once in awhile?

In this story, one employee is in this situation, and he is pretty upset at his boss when he writes him up for leaving work early. Instead of arguing about it though, he decides to prove a point and get his boss in trouble.

It works out really well, but not so much for his boss.

Let’s read all about it.

Work day is 7am-3:30pm Backstory: I have worked in the wastewater industry for going on 10 years. The first wastewater plant I worked at was for a small town. They were pretty oldschool, no internet, computer or time clock. My boss would just fill out the time slips and turn them in each week. We only had 3 employees including myself so it was easy record keeping but completely on my bosses honor system.

OP was often the first person at work.

I would always get to work early, unlock all the buildings, calibrate the lab equipment and start any machines that needed to be started. Hours were 7am to 3:30pm I would usually be there at 6:30 if not earlier. I would do the snow plowing so they would allow me to come in earlier and plow and leave after my 8 hours if I didn’t want the overtime.

The boss was often the last person to arrive.

My boss regulary came in late, usually 2 times a week. Anywhere between 30 min to an hour. A couple times I would have an appt for 3:30 and leave work at 3 to get there. Since I am there 30 min prior to work starting I figured it is no big deal. Did it twice in a month and after the second time my boss repremanded me by docking my pay and sent a memo to our Sewer Authority stating I was leaving work early.

OP made a decision.

I said I understand and I won’t do it again. I was royally mad but I had a good job and didn’t want to tick off the Sewer Authority members who didn’t fully understand our work environment. We were in the process of doing some upgrades at the plant so a lot of construction crews were in and out with equipment. So I decided to prove a point.

He made it obvious that the boss was showing up late.

I started “forgetting” my keys to the plants gate every now and then. On the 2nd time I forgot my keys my boss decided to show up to work at 8:00 am. I had maybe 5 cars behind me for an hour waiting to get to work at our plant when the vice chairman of our board drove by. When he asked me what was going on I explained I forgot my keys and was waiting on my boss to get there so we could get in.

The revenge seemed effective.

Needless to say my boss got an earfull from his bosses. And when he came to me I explained our workday is from 7am to 3:30. I will not do anything work related until 7am sharp. My boss must have got a new alarm clock because he was rarely late again.

I love it! That was a clever way of calling the boss out for doing something wrong.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

OP definitely turned the tables!

This person found the story satisfying.

It could’ve been different if the boss hadn’t reacted so harshly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Everyone likes how he handled it.

Relying on a boss who is always late to fill out your time card sounds like trouble. There’s no way for him to know what time you actually arrive when you arrive before he does.

I love how OP handled this situation. His boss can’t slack off anymore!

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