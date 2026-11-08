Days After Moving In, Their Neighbor Started Yelling at Them Over a Parking Spot That’s Open Parking. They Complained to the Landlord

When living in a crowded area, parking often becomes a major point of conflict between neighbors, even though it shouldn’t.

What would you do if your neighbor started yelling at your husband because he took ‘her’ parking spot, and when you asked what was going on, she started yelling at you, too?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so when the landlord overheard the yelling, they told him what happened and hopefully got the neighbor in trouble.

Read through the full story below and see what you think about the situation.

AITAH Neighbor followed my husband to our unit over parking So, my husband and I moved in earlier this year and for the most part have been fine. We are pretty quiet and keep to ourselves.

Parking can be difficult when it is first-come, first-served.

When we signed the lease, the landlord let us know that its first come first serve parking. Covered parking is $60 and uncovered is $40. We pay for covered and all is good, right? Recently I came back from doing errands and my husband parked in a available spot for maybe 5 minutes so he could shower/change for work. (So, he’d be leaving soon anyway.)

Wow, that neighbor is way out of line.

Well, one of our upstairs neighbors didn’t like that. She followed my husband and knocked on the door and started going off on him. I was in the bathroom and didn’t realize he was outside. (I’m hard of hearing) and I saw the front door was ajar, so I went out and asked what was going on and the lady snapped with “I’m not talking to a second person. Mind your own.”

This lady is insane.

So, I responded with “woah. You don’t have to be ****** about it.” And she gasped and screamed I called her a ***** and said we needed to move because she needs both her cars parked together because it makes it easier for her and her child and that since we’re new, she’d let it slide and that it’s seniority first. I told her that’s not what it said in the lease agreement and it didn’t make sense. The landlord was walking around and hear her yelling, and asked what was happening, and she just kept screaming that I called her a ***** and she wanted her spot.

Hopefully, the landlord gives her a stern warning.

He told her it was first come first serve and she was going on and on about how she had a child and she should come first since we look young and healthy. He then separated us and my husband told him what happened since I wasn’t there for the first part. He said it was fine and we aren’t at fault and he’d talk to her.

She had no obligation to stay inside.

I asked friends if I was being rude and some of them are on my side, but some say I should’ve just stayed inside and let my husband handle it. So, now I don’t know if I was in the wrong or not 🙃 AITA?

Nah, the neighbor is the one who is out of line. If she wanted to try to get ‘her’ spots set aside, that could have been done calmly, but when she started yelling, nobody had any obligation to be polite.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this story.

This commenter says the neighbor doesn’t get benefits for living there longer.

Spouses should back each other up.

The friends who said she was wrong are nuts.

This commenter is almost certainly correct.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

Yup, she was right to back up her husband.

This neighbor is a real piece of work, and they are going to have to deal with her as long as they live there.

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