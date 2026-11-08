He Gave His Landlord 30 Days’ Notice. Then He Refused to Let Him Give Apartment Tours Without 24 Hours’ Warning

Imagine giving 30 days notice that you’re moving out of your apartment. What would you do if your landlord wanted to give a lot of tours of your apartment while you were still living there?

In this story, one tenant is in this exact situation, and he’s pretty annoyed by it. While he can’t stop his landlord from showing the apartment to potential renters, he can make sure she follows the rules.

And he does.

Now, she’s calling him petty, but he doesn’t care.

Keep reading for all the details.

AITA for making my landlady wait 29 minutes before she showed my apartment to a potential tenant? Long story short, I’m moving at the end of the month and am in the process of packing my stuff up. My landlady keeps on showing my apartment to potential tenants at least three times per week, which really annoys the hell out of me since I’ve paid August’s rent to live here, so I should be able to enjoy my apartment in peace. I don’t like getting kicked out of my apartment (oftentimes when doing school-related things), so that the apartment can be shown.

He wishes the landlady would at least give him more notice.

I asked her to limit the amount of showings, since the showings were becoming bothersome to me. She responded by telling me she has “every right” to tour my apartment, since I handed in my 30-day notice to vacate at the beginning of August. Local laws are such that if a landlord/landlady is going to show a rental property with somebody still living there, the landlord/landlady must give a 24-hour notice to the tenant. Most of the time, my landlady gives me almost exactly a 24-hour notice. Like, I’ll get a text at 2:59 pm saying that there’s going to be a showing at 3:00 pm the next day. She never gives me more than a 25-hour notice, which seems purposeful on her end.

OP decided to make the landlord follow the rules.

Well, on Thursday afternoon, I got a text at 4:29 pm saying that there will be a tour at 4:00 pm on Friday. When my landlady showed up and knocked on my door at exactly 4:00 pm, I opened the door and told her that she needs to wait 29 minutes. She immediately got all upset with me and demanded an explanation. I showed her my phone which proved that she sent her message at 4:29 pm the previous day, so she legally couldn’t step foot into my apartment until 4:29 pm.

What he did was petty.

She started yelling at me saying that I’m just being petty. The potential tenant who was going to tour my place wasn’t willing to wait 29 minutes, so he cancelled the showing and bounced. My landlady was very upset and said that I “wasted her time.”

He feels justified for his pettiness.

I know what I did was out of pettiness, but if she didn’t kick me out of my own apartment like twelve times in August so far, I wouldn’t have a reason to be petty. I paid for my rent in August and want to enjoy my apartment in peace while I prepare for my move. I feel bad for wasting the time of the guy who cancelled the showing, but I feel zero empathy for my landlady. AITA?

Was he petty? Yes. Was his pettiness reasonable? Also, yes.

Let’s see if Reddit agrees.

This person has a theory about why the potential renter really left.

Another person has a question.

Here’s a suggestion if OP is in the UK.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Another person thinks the landlord is being petty too.

He was completely justified in making the landlord wait.

It would be so annoying to have so many people walk through your apartment while you’re still living there. I’ve never had a landlord show an apartment I was currently living in. That seems odd to me.

At least he won’t have to deal with her much longer.

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