He Kept Eating Her Expensive Diet Snacks, So She Banned Her Roommate’s Boyfriend From The Apartment, And Now She’s Being Told She Went Too Far

Sharing a home means sharing a certain amount of space, but some things should stay off limits.

One woman had a roommate and a very peaceful living situation, until her roommate’s boyfriend began treating her kitchen shelf like a buffet.

She followed a specific diet for health reasons, which meant her snacks were expensive and hard to find.

When she asked her roommate to step in and nothing changed, she was forced to issue an ultimatum that left their friendship on shaky ground.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for refusing to let my roommate’s boyfriend stay over anymore because he eats all my special diet snacks? I (25F) live with one roommate, Jenna (26F), and we get along great. Jenna’s boyfriend, Tom (27M), comes over pretty often, which was never an issue until recently. Here’s the deal: I’m on a specific diet for health reasons, and I buy special snacks that are pretty expensive and hard to find.

That’s exactly where the drama comes in.

Lately, every time Tom comes over, he ends up eating my snacks. At first, it was just a few here and there, but now he’s going through them like they’re regular chips!

She tries to reason with her roommate, but it didn’t do much good at all.

I’ve talked to Jenna about it, and she said she would speak to him, but nothing has changed. Yesterday, I came home to find Tom in the kitchen, and he had just finished the last of my gluten-free pretzels. That was the last straw!!!

Finally, she was forced to get a little tougher with her roommate.

I told Jenna that I don’t want Tom over at our place if he can’t respect my stuff. She got really upset and said I was overreacting and being too harsh?? I feel like I might be the AH because he’s her boyfriend, and she wants to see him, but I also feel disrespected in my own home. AITA here?

This is straight up snack theft!

What did Reddit have to say?

This user has a three-step plan to get this woman out of this situation.

It’s time for Tom to start paying up.

Her roommate is one to talk about “harsh”.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who refuses to bring his barking husky indoors because he doesn’t want him roaming freely in the house.

Tom is clearly just getting away with whatever he wants.

Hard-to-find food costs more than money, because every empty bag means another trip, another search, and another bill. But neither her roommate nor her boyfriend saw any of that.

The ultimatum only came because everyone had woefully ignored all of her previous requests.

If he can keep his hands off what isn’t his, he’s not welcome in her space.

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