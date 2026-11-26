He Ran Into His Rude Former Neighbor At A Store, And The Encounter Was Unexpectedly Hilarious

You just never know who you’re gonna run into out in public, do you?

You can say that again!

And if you happen to bump into an old nemesis, well, that always makes for an interesting story.

This man had a terrible neighbor he feuded with for a long time…and then he bumped into her in the store and they had a memorable interaction…

Read on and check out what he had to say.

Never Again. “My wife and I have lived in same house since 1985. In 1986 a couple with 2 kids moved in next door. I vowed to do what I normally wouldn’t do. I usually take disrespect from no one, but figured I’d work with new neighbor. What a mistake that was!

Oh, boy, here we go…

The guy wasn’t bad other than he put up with her nonsense. She was as nasty as could be. Her kids were angels and mine little jerks. Her husband worked at Ford back when they got large yearly bonuses and they would do home improvement. We were also, but the first 5 years was inside work. They made a comment how everyone’s house was improving except ours and other snotty remarks. Finally one day I blew up and told her to go to Hell.

He was fed up with these folks!

Her husband comes out trying to puff his chest out. I said, If you come off that porch, I’m beating you down. I’m sick of your wife and all the nonsense. So for next two years we ignored each other and then they moved. About 6 years goes by. In that time I had new roof put on, vinyl sided, new back and front porch, driveway concreted (it was gravel) and side walks redone. I fixed the front lawn so nice and green with nice flower bed. In the backyard I threw down grass and didn’t do a whole lot because of dogs. I then had old rusted fence pulled and new 6 foot wooden fence installed. Back in 1990 my house was probably in the top 5 for worst house on street.

What a turnaround!

By 2000 it was in top 3 for nicest. And the 2 above mine will never see the money they spent back. Way over budgeted for our division. In 2006 my friend from work won a radio contest for $5,000 spree at local mall. I ended up going with her since she’s not familiar with this area. We go in through the Sears doors and there’s my old jerk neighbors. My friend is looking at snow blower in Sears so this neighbor walks up and says, If we knew you were going to fix your place up we probably would’t have moved. Only she would think this is being polite.

Boom!

I looked at her and smiled, yeah we figured that, so we held off until you moved. You could have shoved a cantaloupe in her mouth with her expression. She did an about face and walked away. Never seen her since.”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a homeowner who can’t stand neighbor complaints about construction, so they tell the crew to start as early as the law allows.

And another reader nailed it.

This lady was something else, huh?

Well, at least he doesn’t have to live by her anymore…

Phew!

Some people are incapable of minding their own business…