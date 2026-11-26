Woman’s Friend Is Trying To Do The Disappearing Act After Owning Her Money, But She Keeps Demanding It Back

Money can complicate even the closest friendships, but things get especially painful when a financial disagreement turns into months of silence.

One woman moved in with a college friend in 2023 and agreed to pay a larger share of the rent because she earned more and had a shorter commute.

However, when she lost her job and had to move out, getting her share of the security deposit back became a long, frustrating ordeal.

Her former roommate repeatedly postponed repayment, eventually proposed an unexpected deduction, and gradually stopped responding to her altogether.

Now, the woman is left wondering what went wrong between two people who were once close.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for asking my friend to give me my money back for months and some other stuff? Me (26F) and my college friend (28F) started living together in September 2023. Since her office was much farther from the house we found, I offered to pay a larger share of the rent because I earned more and saved heavily on commute costs while she didn’t. Everything else, including the security deposit, was split equally because I had borrowed my half from my parents after starting my first job. Living together was mostly good. At times I felt like I carried more responsibility around the house, but I understood that she spent hours commuting every day, so I let it go.

But it turns out, it was actually a pattern of behavior.

At the end of 2024, I lost my job and had to move back home. I asked her well in advance to either find a replacement flatmate or look for another place herself. Despite several reminders, she delayed everything until four days before I was supposed to leave, when she told me she still hadn’t found anyone and would need more time to return my deposit. After I moved out, communication became even harder. She would ignore my messages for weeks and only reply once every month or two saying she would “definitely” return the money next month, only to disappear again.

Their friendship quickly changed.

I was understanding about the delay, but what upset me was the lack of communication, especially because my parents needed that money to help pay my sister’s college tuition. She knew this. About 6–7 months later, she finally said she would return the deposit after deducting one month’s rent, which I understood because that’s standard practice. But instead of deducting an equal amount from both our shares of the deposit, she deducted the lower “differential” rent amount that she had been paying me while we lived together.

She didn’t beat around the bush.

When I pointed out that our unequal rent arrangement existed only to help her afford the place and had nothing to do with the deposit, she simply said this was what she was “comfortable” with. Throughout this entire process, I never spoke rudely to her. I never said many of the things I felt about how careless and inconsiderate she had been. What hurt even more was that she had completely stopped talking to me altogether. Even when I tried starting normal or light conversations, she wouldn’t respond.

Classic evasion tactic.

Eventually she found a new flatmate, who happened to be an ex-colleague of mine. I told this person that my ex-flatmate should return the remaining amount from the deposit because the landlord would now deduct rent from her share, not mine. The new flatmate later told me that my ex-friend disagreed. I genuinely don’t understand what went so wrong that someone I was once so close to treated me this way. Even after all this, I still wanted to remain friends, but she never responded. I honestly just want to know what I did wrong. AITA?

Her friend is just avoiding her out of shame or shamelessness. One of the two.

What did Reddit think?

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This person has a different take.

Yikes.

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I agree.

It appears that the poster managed to be fairly patient during all this time, which is surprising because the sum of money was not an additional sum, but a required sum which was needed by her parents for her sister’s education.

The issue with uneven payment is another contract that is not relevant for the situation at hand since the poster and her ex-roommate entered a different contract for the deposit.

However, making promises again and again, and then being absent for weeks is not the way to deal with any financial responsibility.

Nonetheless, we don’t know the whole story, and there could be some information about the lease and deposit contract that was left out of the discussion.

Either way, the fact that the former roommate stopped communicating means that it is hard to reach any resolution.