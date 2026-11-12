He Reported That Calls Were No Longer Reaching His Personal Cell, But The Real Problem Turned Out To Be A Spam Block He Created Himself

Sometimes a phone problem survives every technical check because the real cause is hiding in plain sight.

How can transferred calls appear correctly while never reaching the device that should receive them?

After testing all the options, one support worker found an unexpectedly simple clue.

Check out the tiny setting behind this stubborn mystery.

Call transfer issue A user transfers all calls from his landline to his mobile phone.

Well, things change with updates and time.

That’s how he has been working for several years. He tells me it doesn’t work anymore: “my mobile phone shows “call transferred” but I never receive the phone call.” I checked our TOIP portal if the call transfer is correctly set up: nothing has been modified.

This is weird.

I try to transfer to another number: it works fine. I remove the SIM from the phone put it back again still NOT OK. I put the SIM card in another mobile phone, the call transfer is OK.

He is narrowing it down.

Now that I believe the phone is the issue, I reset the network parameters, check the APN settings. Still NOT OK.

Maybe getting a new phone would help.

Not finding the solution I’m preparing to replace his phone but he’s using his company mobile phone as a personal mobile phone so it’s full of data so I try to find another solution. I see that he has blocked more than 100 phone numbers (scam,…), a colleague looks into it and ask me to save as a contact his landline, we then find it in the list of blocked numbers.

So…He blocked his own number?

Once unblocked the call transfer works perfectly fine again.

I bet he was embarrassed once he realized what he had done.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say.

This commenter dealt with similar things all the time.

I never want to be disturbed.

Yup, exactly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

It was working just as they configured it.

The technician tested the network, SIM card, and phone before discovering the user had blocked his own landline number.

Once that number was saved as a contact, located among more than 100 blocked callers, and unblocked, call transfers worked perfectly.

The phone was not broken; it was simply enforcing a restraining order against itself.