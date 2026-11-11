November 11, 2026 at 4:55 am

He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

by Jayne Elliott

smiling man driving a car

Shutterstock

Imagine parking your car, doing what you need to do, going back to your car, and another car is parked so close to your door that you can barely get in the car.

Would you go out of your way to try not to hit the other car, or would you intentionally try to do a little damage?

In this story, one worker chooses the second option. He’s pretty upset at the other driver and wants revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Expensive car parked too close

A decade ago I was working for a big company that had huge parking lots, a parking garage and still not enough parking spots.

I came in pretty early and parked nice between the lines of a parking spot, with my passenger side closer to the line, than the drivers side. So I have some room to get in my car.

8.5hrs later after my shift, grumpy from answering the phone all day. I come back to my parking spot.

Here we go…

And this Porsche parked like with his right side totally on my parking spot.

He was so close that almost my mirror of the driver side, touched his mirror on the passenger side. (That was auto retracted).

Not the thing is.. I was driving a opal corsa back then… It was a old car, not a classic. It was cheap.

OP got revenge.

So yeah instead of getting in the passenger side, I squeezed between my car and his car. Opened my door against his car, and put some pressure behind my door.

So I could squeeze in.

Then I didn’t properly closed my door, so I had to open it again. And midly hit his car again.

Then I drove home.

Yikes. I bet the Porsche owner was furious!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person admits to keying cars.

2026 11 09 at 4.33.13 PM He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

Another person has done the same thing.

2026 11 09 at 4.33.52 PM He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

This person also intentionally dinged another car.

2026 11 09 at 4.34.18 PM He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

Here’s another way to get revenge.

2026 11 09 at 4.34.34 PM He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

I would never intentionally hit another car, even if I was annoyed at how close they were parked to my car. There’s been more than once I had to crawl through the passenger door or even the hatchback to get in without hitting the car next to me.

People with nice cars, better watch how they park! Some drivers are out for revenge.

Enjoyed this story?

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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