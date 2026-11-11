He Was Angry Over A Close Parking Job, So He Got Back At The Other Driver By Denting Their Door

Imagine parking your car, doing what you need to do, going back to your car, and another car is parked so close to your door that you can barely get in the car.

Would you go out of your way to try not to hit the other car, or would you intentionally try to do a little damage?

In this story, one worker chooses the second option. He’s pretty upset at the other driver and wants revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

Expensive car parked too close A decade ago I was working for a big company that had huge parking lots, a parking garage and still not enough parking spots. I came in pretty early and parked nice between the lines of a parking spot, with my passenger side closer to the line, than the drivers side. So I have some room to get in my car. 8.5hrs later after my shift, grumpy from answering the phone all day. I come back to my parking spot.

Here we go…

And this Porsche parked like with his right side totally on my parking spot. He was so close that almost my mirror of the driver side, touched his mirror on the passenger side. (That was auto retracted). Not the thing is.. I was driving a opal corsa back then… It was a old car, not a classic. It was cheap.

OP got revenge.

So yeah instead of getting in the passenger side, I squeezed between my car and his car. Opened my door against his car, and put some pressure behind my door. So I could squeeze in. Then I didn’t properly closed my door, so I had to open it again. And midly hit his car again. Then I drove home.

Yikes. I bet the Porsche owner was furious!

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person admits to keying cars.

Another person has done the same thing.

This person also intentionally dinged another car.

Here’s another way to get revenge.

I would never intentionally hit another car, even if I was annoyed at how close they were parked to my car. There’s been more than once I had to crawl through the passenger door or even the hatchback to get in without hitting the car next to me.

People with nice cars, better watch how they park! Some drivers are out for revenge.

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a delivery driver who, after being scolded for ignoring parking policies, decides to maliciously comply himself into some serious overtime. Read Story →