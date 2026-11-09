Her Autistic Brother’s Friend Set Him Up To Look Really Bad To His Friends, And Now Everyone Is Ignoring Him, So She Wants To Go To Their School And Confront Him

Kids can be bullies sometimes, and that even applies to kids who are supposed to be friends, unfortunately.

That was the case in this story, where her younger brother’s best friend lied about him and made the other kids shun him for it.

She wants to stand up for her brother by going to their school and confronting him, but she isn’t sure if that is a good idea.

Her heart is in the right place, but she shouldn’t do this at school. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

WIBTAH If I Went To My Brother’s School and Confronted A Minor About Framing My Brother For Something He Didn’t Do? So, I (18f) have a brother (15m). He is in high school, I am in college.

This is a nice living arrangement.

I live with my family, because I go to a local college, and have a very close relationship with my family. So, my brother, Simon is on the spectrum. He is high functioning, very smart, but sometimes struggles in social situations, not as much as people would think though, but it can make him vulnerable.

While inappropriate, this is basically harmless.

He has a best friend, we’ll call him Lenny. Him and Lenny have been best friends since, like 7th grade, and Lenny always comes over to our house, to the point where he probably knows where everything is in our house. One day, I think a week or two ago, my brother was out of the room, and Lenny took my brother’s phone, and texted himself the “N” slur from my brothers phone.

Ok, now this crosses a line.

When my brother came back to find that Lenny had done this, he didn’t really think that much of it, he was kinda just like “dude, you can’t say that word” and moved on (they’re both white, obviously). Then, the next day, or a few days later, at school, Lenny showed a teacher the text, and it looked like my brother had texted Lenny the “N” slur. The teacher sent my brother to the principle’s office, and my brother was like “I swear I didn’t text that. Lenny did.”

Her brother wants proof that he didn’t write it.

My brother is a really good kid, so the principle just let him off with a warning, and called my parents. When my brother got home, he explained the situation, and told my mom that he was going to go to Lenny’s house (Lenny lives like a block away), and he was going to pretend like he wasn’t upset, and that he was just there to see Lenny’s new kitten, but he would secretly record the interaction to see if he could get Lenny to confess.

Lenny isn’t a great friend after all.

I’m not sure if he did get Lenny to confess or not though. I don’t think he did, because his whole friend group believes Lenny, and won’t talk to my brother, doesn’t want to sit near my brother or eat lunch with my brother, and it’s all because Lenny lied. My brother was crying the other day because of this, and my brother rarely ever cries, so now I’m upset, because this is really affecting my brother, and I don’t know what to do.

Maybe Lenny is trying to smooth things over. Maybe he is setting up a trap. No way to know.

Also, today or yesterday, Lenny invited my brother to a hot wings party at his house in a few weeks with the whole friend group. Now, I don’t know what that sounds like to other people, but to me, that does not sound like anything good could come out of it.

It is great that she is concerned.

If they don’t even want to sit next to Simon during lunch, why would they invite him to a party? Idk, I’m kinda worried he’d get jumped at this party, but let me know what that sounds like to you. So, my question is, would I be out of line if I went to the school as a visitor and confronted Lenny in front of his friends for what he did to my brother? WIBTA?

She definitely should not go to the school for this. Instead, she should tell her parents and let them decide how to deal with it. If she must confront Lenny, she should do it at one of their homes.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Her brother needs to learn to navigate this situation.

This is a good way to get arrested.

Kids can be cruel, but she wouldn’t be helping.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

Her actions would only make things worse for her brother.

This commenter says she is going to get in trouble.

She needs to let her parents deal with this situation, or she will only make it worse.

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