Her Boyfriend Keeps Giving Her A Hard Time For Drinking Cola With Her Meals, And She’s Tired Of Hearing About It

Well, this sure is odd…

We deal with a lot of strange stories around here, but this one has got to be up there with one of the most bizarre that I’ve seen in a while.

The woman who spoke out is having some drama with her boyfriend…because she likes to drink cola with her meals and he thinks it’s a bad idea.

Wow!

Check out what she had to say about this.

AITA for drinking cola with my meals? “My boyfriend (27m) gets very particular when he has spent time cooking a meal for us. He enjoys cooking, and often makes meals that take 2+ hours in the kitchen. The meals are always very nice and I (22f) love it and really appreciate it when he does.

There’s nothing wrong with this!

However, I like to drink a glass of cola with my dinners. I almost always drink either that or a glass of water with my meals. This is usually no problem, except for when my boyfriend has spent time cooking a meal. He then gets annoyed at me and doesn’t want me to drink my glass of cola, because it ‘washes the flavors away’. I think this is stupid, snobby and obnoxious, because water also washes the taste away, and he also doesn’t find it a problem when it’s a less elaborate meal, or if I have cooked the meal myself.

Okay…

Now when I want to get a glass of cola, I feel like I am offending him, but all I want is the refreshing taste during my meals. It is not just the cola.

This guy has all kinds of complaints!

In particular he also gets upset when he has cooked a steak, and I don’t eat it the way he thinks I am supposed to. I like to eat my steak with some sauce (chimichurri, garlic sauce or something like that.) He doesn’t mind when I have cooked the steak, of if we are eating out. But it becomes a problem when HE has cooked the steak. I just want to eat my meals the way I like them, drink my drink of choice with the meal, and not have somebody be annoyed at me. AITA?”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another person spoke up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

And this individual also said she’s NTA.

This guy needs to get a life…

And back off…

And stop being a weirdo!

Let’s be honest, her boyfriend sounds pretty controlling…