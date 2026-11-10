Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend Tried to Sabotage Their Relationship—So She Stayed Calm Until She Had the Proof to Expose Her Completely

Relationships require trust, and once you have lost that trust (either because of your own actions, or the lies of others), it is hard to recover.

What would you do if your boyfriend’s best friend told lies about you to make you look bad, which caused him to break up with you?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she played it cool until she could gather the proof she needed to ruin his friend’s entire reputation.

The amount of drama in this story is off the charts. Read through the full story and see if she deserved her happily ever after.

Boyfriends female “best friend” tried to sabotage our relationship, I let her lie until she exposed herself Bit of a long one but worth the read, I tried to sum it up as best as I could.

Opposite gender friends can cause trouble.

My boyfriend (M36) and I (F30) had been together for almost a year when this happened. Our relationship was genuinely good. We got along well, laughed a lot, and didn’t really fight over stupid things. The only issue was one female friend of his, Tammy(F30).

Understanding people’s motivations is almost impossible sometimes.

To this day, I still don’t fully know what her motivation was. My guess is that she didn’t like that he was serious about someone else. She was also still friends with his ex, so I’ve always suspected she was trying to sabotage us on purpose. They were roommates along with his ex girlfriend, his ex had cheated on him, so she had moved out and moved provinces. It was really obvious she still wanted another chance but he wasn’t interested. They had been broken up for 6-8 months before we started seeing each other.

She is poisoning her relationship.

The weird part is that Tammy and I actually became close. I liked her, which is probably why I ignored my gut instinct for so long. Whenever it was just the two of us, she’d tell me things my boyfriend supposedly said, like, “I don’t think he’s over his ex, he told me that.” Just little comments that planted insecurity in my head. Around the same time, my boyfriend started acting differently toward me and our relationship suddenly had trust issues.

From the outside, it is obvious that Tammy is trouble.

One time Tammy got annoyed because he didn’t want to stay out drinking with her and instead wanted to come home and hang out with me. I thought that was weird, but I brushed it off. Things grew tense between my friend group and theirs, my friends had said they didn’t like her and that I should talk to my boyfriend about some of the things she was saying, but I didn’t want to be one of those controlling people who told their partner they couldn’t friends with girls, and I was genuinely trying to fit into his group. This abruptly came to an end.

This is highly inappropriate. Her boyfriend should be concerned.

One night, I went out drinking with Tammy. At some point, I blacked out completely. I barely remember anything. I remember Tammy driving, and I remember some guy she said she knew being around. The next thing I remember is waking up in my own apartment, in my own bed, next to that guy, with Tammy walking into the room angry. Before anyone jumps to conclusions: we were both fully clothed and on top of the covers. Not that it excuses anything at all, but pause before you jump down my throat.

She is very lucky that this guy was nice.

The guy, I’ll call him Peter, told me I had been really sick, throwing up, and that Tammy had basically ditched him there with me. He said he was too drunk to drive and she was also really drunk and should not have been driving. He didn’t want to leave me alone because I was in bad shape. I’m also a type 1 diabetic, and he knew that, so he said he stayed because he was genuinely worried about me.

Wow, she was in really rough shape.

I told him he probably should have called an ambulance, but I was thankful to have not been left alone, and upset that my friend put me in a terrible situation where so many things could have gone wrong. After he left, I was so sick that I ended up going to the hospital. I tried multiple times calling my boyfriend who didn’t answer the phone. I then checked my call logs and I had also called him a few times last night but he was likely sleeping.

Honestly, who can blame him?

It also took me forever to even find my phone and it was in a really weird place (in a drawer) and after reflecting over several days I’ve come to the conclusion that she likely hid it on purpose. When I got home, my boyfriend had put all my stuff outside my door and blocked me on everything.

Does she really know what she did and didn’t do? She admitted that she blacked out.

Eventually, I got ahold of him and told him I genuinely felt like I had been drugged and had no clue what happened that night. Tammy had already told him that I was all over Peter and that I slept with him. Neither of those things happened. I was furious. I then knew that she had obviously set me up, perhaps even roofied me.. I just couldn’t prove it.

Time for some detective work.

So, I started piecing the whole night together. I went back to the bar and talked to the bartender, who I knew. I asked what she saw, who I talked to, everything. Then I talked to Peter, who confirmed nothing happened between us. He told me Tammy was acting weird all night, and when I started throwing up, she basically left me there with him (a man I didn’t know). He stayed because he didn’t know if he should call an ambulance and didn’t want to leave me alone.

Tammy was up to something, that is for sure.

Apparently Tammy came back later to “check on me,” which also meant she drove home drunk and then drove back drunk. So, she left then came back? Right.. I also got perspectives from other people who had been there that night. The more people I talked to, the less Tammy’s version made sense.

He was right to break up with her, even if some of it was lies.

Meanwhile, Tammy was telling me a different story and insisting she had only told my boyfriend that she saw Peter and me in bed together and “wasn’t going to lie to him.” My boyfriend broke up with me anyway. And I get it, the situation sucks, and he’s going to believe his best friend of several years over me.

Tammy does not want them back together.

At that point, I decided that even if we never got back together, I was not going to let this girl ruin my reputation and walk away clean. So, I pretended everything was fine. I stayed friendly with Tammy and acted normal because I wanted her to get comfortable and keep talking. Eventually, I convinced my boyfriend to give us another shot. We started talking and hanging out again. The second that happened, Tammy started acting weird. The first day I went over there, she saw me on the doorbell cam and immediately texted him asking why I was there. I saw the text.

Her lies are starting to unravel.

That led to my boyfriend and I arguing, and a bunch of inconsistencies started coming out. Things she had told him about me, things she had told me about him. He started realizing she may have been playing both sides, but he still wasn’t fully convinced that she would have gone as far as to put something in my drink and that I had likely drank too much. So, I decided I needed proof.

Time for a confrontation.

When Tammy got home, I asked my boyfriend to give us some privacy and leave. I put my phone on record and calmly confronted her. No yelling, no drama. I just asked her to tell me what happened and explain her version of everything. She started with the same story she’d been telling, but then she started backtracking. Details changed. Her story shifted. She contradicted herself multiple times. I told her I knew she was lying to people and who told me specific details and that I didn’t want to be friends with her anymore.

Wow, Tammy is a little crazy.

Here’s the part that makes me laugh now: I didn’t tell my boyfriend I recorded her. I wanted to see what she would tell him happened during our conversation first. My thinking was, if she lied about a conversation I literally had proof of, then I could prove she lied about everything else too. And that is exactly what happened. Tammy told him that I threatened her. She said I told her I would punch her out if she didn’t change her story to “my events/version of the story”, and that she was scared for her safety.

Both of these ladies love their drama.

I told him that was completely untrue, but he didn’t believe me. Instead, he told me Tammy didn’t feel safe having me at the house, so if he and I were going to keep hanging out, it had to be at my place. He said he was planning on moving as soon as he secured another place, he had faith in me but that things had gotten too dramatic and he wanted to distance himself from her anyway. This wasn’t enough for me.

He should really just distance himself from both of them.

I was honestly offended, but I also understood why he was conflicted. He had been friends with her for over 7 years, and one of the reasons I loved him was because he was so fiercely loyal to the people he cared about. We had also been friends before dating, and I knew what kind of person he was. I wasn’t going to let her win. So I let Tammy keep talking.

Now the truth comes out.

I let her spread her version of events to the friend group for about two weeks. Then once I heard her latest lie through someone else, I knew it was time. I sat my boyfriend down and played the recording. He was completely shocked, he has already stopped trusting her but this was next level.

At least he is putting Tammy in the past.

He was sick over the fact that she had lied so much and manipulated both of us, and potentially damaged the best relationship he had ever had. He moved out immediately, stayed at my place until he found another rental. We told the friend group I had recorded her and that she had lied about basically everything.

She knew she had been caught.

The funniest part is that after all that, Tammy did absolutely nothing. She didn’t defend herself, didn’t respond to messages, and didn’t even try to fight it. She moved too, stopped talking to everyone in that group, and basically disappeared. She embarrassed herself so badly that she removed herself.

And now the happily ever after.

Best ending though: my boyfriend and I just celebrated 4 years together, and we have a genuinely happy life now.

Everything about his relationship with both of these women sounds exhausting. At least Tammy got what was coming to her, though.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Tammy really destroyed herself.

This is a good theory.

Almost everyone knows someone like Tammy. Unfortunately.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride who invites her groom’s “best woman” out to dinner in order to get to the bottom of her true feelings for her future husband.

Here is someone who has a theory about Tammy.

This commenter knows Tammy’s type too well.

Her lies kept stacking up, and eventually they came crumbling down.

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