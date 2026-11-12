Her Boyfriend’s Coworkers Keep Calling In Sick, Leaving Him to Cover Their Shifts. So She Started Writing One-Star Reviews

Imagine working at a job where your coworkers often call in sick for work when you know they’re not really sick. Would you happily cover their shifts, or would you be really annoyed at them and want to get even?

In this story, one woman’s boyfriend is in this situation, and she wants to get even on his behalf. There’s one particular coworker who makes it pretty easy for her to get revenge. All she has to do is write reviews online.

She plans to keep this revenge going. I think she’s going to drive him out of business.

Keep reading for all the details.

Screw my SO over for a shift? They may not be petty but I sure am My SO works with a bunch of greedy people that call in sick if they don’t get the shift they want. When they call in he has to go in and often misses out on the good shifts he would have had.

She’s getting revenge on one particular coworker.

One of of them partly owns a restaurant. Each time this person screws my partner over I leave a 1 star review on Trip Advisor with a new email and complain my family got food poisoning, found hair in the food, or anything else I feel like. It’s a smallish city that relies on tourism so 1 star average on Trip Advisor is essentially the kiss of death in a place that doesn’t have much money.

She plans to keep the revenge going.

I plan on taking his 4 star average to 0 if he keeps faking illness and then suddenly being OK 4 hours later. Mess with our cash flow and pretend to be sick and then mysteriously better when the shift you want comes up? I’ll mess with yours.

I’m confused with the coworker who owns a restaurant and works at another job. The restaurant must not be doing very well.

It’s too bad she’s only getting revenge on one coworker when it sounds like there are other awful coworkers too.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person thinks there’s a better way to handle it.

Here’s a word of caution.

This would be an easy way to avoid working the extra shifts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professional cheesemaker who works for a family business, but isn’t sure about working for a 17yo boy.

Another person is worried about the other people who work at the restaurant.

It’s all fun and games to her now, but there could be serious consequences for innocent people. The easy solution is for her boyfriend to stop answering the phone when work calls asking him to cover a shift. But maybe he doesn’t mind working overtime.

She might need to stop.

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