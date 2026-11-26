Her Boyfriend’s Mom Texted Her About Every Fight, And Setting Boundaries Only Made Things Worse

Being a partner means loving someone’s family, but it shouldn’t mean becoming their referee.

One woman had a boyfriend whose mother treated her like a direct line to every argument she had with her son. The texts arrived at all hours, narrating each disagreement in real time.

She’d told both of them many times that she didn’t want to be the middle of it, and she refused to get involved.

That didn’t go over well. Her boyfriend’s mother responded with anger, and the consequences she threatened landed on the couple as a whole.

Now the woman is looking for a way out of a role she never agreed to.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for talking back to my boyfriend’s Mom? My boyfriend’s mother keeps texting me every time she has an issue with her son (my boyfriend). I’m always getting flooded with texts, at all hours of the day, about what is happening in the moment. How do I handle this?

She’s tried to let her boyfriend’s mother know how uncomfortable this is for her.

I’ve told her and my boyfriend so many times how inappropriate it is for her to be talking to me about her son and trying to triangulate or get me to diffuse their situations.

But the mother doesn’t seem to care about anyone else’s feelings but her own.

When I refuse to get involved, she gets mad and says, “Whatever, I’m not texting anymore.” She then starts listing off the things she’s not going to do for us anymore. I asked her once why she felt she could start and end conversations, and why I get the same punishment her son does.

She isn’t sure how much more she can take.

She is going to end up being blocked. She is an extremely neurotic person, and as someone who consistently violates my boundaries, she is also a disrespectful person. AITA? It’s a tough situation for me to be in.

What this woman really needs is some therapy.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Why doesn’t her boyfriend step in and say something?

This user shares their solution.

Blocking is probably way overdue at this point.

This woman needs to learn how to talk to her own son.

This woman isn’t a counselor, a referee, or a pressure valve.

But it’s hard to reason with a profoundly selfish person.

Her boyfriend is the one with real power here. Clearly he lives rent-free in his mother’s brain, so wouldn’t an intervention from him go a lot further?

If this family can’t get their house in order, then no one would blame this woman for taking drastic measures.

Sometimes blocking someone is the only logical solution left.

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