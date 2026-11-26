His In-Laws Started Inviting Themselves Over for Thanksgiving—Until He Drew a Hard Line on His Brother-in-Law’s Volatile Girlfriend and Her Kids

Having family over for the holidays can be great, but only if it works out for everyone.

What would you do if your in-laws were trying to coordinate having Thanksgiving at your house, even though you didn’t really have room for them?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, and while he wanted to be accommodating, he also wanted to draw the line at his brother-in-law, who had a crazy girlfriend with kids that he didn’t want in his house.

Everyone has the right to set the rules for their own home. Read through the full story below and see what you think of the situation.

AITA for wanting to tell my spouse’s family that my BIL cannot bring his new girlfriend, and that I’ll cancel Thanksgiving if uninvited guests show up? My spouse and I originally invited one out-of-state brother (“Joe”), his wife, and their daughter for Thanksgiving.

This is turning into a very busy day.

Shortly after, my in-laws mentioned wanting to visit. I noted that Joe was already staying with us and our guest rooms were full, hoping they’d pick another time. Instead, they took this as an opportunity to organize a full family reunion at our home and invited the remaining brother (“Bob”) without asking us. None of my own family will be there.

Wow, this is very inappropriate.

My in-laws have a history of treating our home and vacations like their own, even inviting extra people without telling us. However, my primary concern is Bob (40s). Bob dates chaotic, high-drama women with zero boundaries and moves way too fast. At a past family gathering, he showed up unannounced with 5 extra guests (relatives of his then-girlfriend) without checking if there was enough food or space.

Not inviting certain people is just fine.

His parents enable him out of sympathy. Bob recently started dating a new girlfriend who has kids. Neither my spouse nor I have ever met her or her children. My spouse fully agrees that they do not want strangers or high-drama people in our house, or around our children, but they lack the backbone to set firm boundaries with their own family.

Is his spouse really on the same page as him?

Because my spouse won’t step up, I want to tell their family directly that while Bob is welcome, he cannot bring any guests I haven’t personally met, including the new girlfriend and her kids. Furthermore, I want to establish a firm boundary: the holiday is for close family only and if anyone shows up with uninvited guests, the gathering is immediately over and everyone will be asked to leave.

They will not like this.

Their family is used to catering to Bob, and I know taking charge of this hard boundary will cause friction. AITA for putting my foot down?

As long as his spouse really is on the same page as him and is ok with him setting this boundary. It doesn’t sound like she necessarily is, but it is hard to tell for sure.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This is a problem that will just keep happening.

It is weird to invite people to someone else’s house.

The spouse should really step up here.

There is nothing wrong with putting your foot down.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who takes her present back after family members ridicule her outfit choice at a cousin’s wedding.

This person says the spouse needs to step up.

He is not wrong for setting boundaries for his own home, but he needs to get his spouse on board, too.

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