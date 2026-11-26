She Refused To Pay For A Ham Nobody Needed, So Her Mom Told Her Not To Come For Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gratitude, but that’s rarely all that’s on the menu.

One woman’s family had a long-standing routine: the host handled the turkey, and everyone else brought a side dish.

This year, her parents were hosting, and they’d even received free turkeys through her dad’s job.

The drama started when the family matriarch decided the family also needed an expensive ham. So when she demanded each family member chip in $20, one woman refused.

That’s when the conversation took a sharp turn.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTA if I don’t want to financially contribute to Thanksgiving dinner? In the past years since I turned 18, everyone has brought a side dish while whoever is hosting prepares the turkey. This year, my parents are hosting, and they even get the turkeys provided for free because my dad’s company gives them out for free to their employees every year for Thanksgiving. We were all assigned a side dish to bring, which is completely fine with me.

But here’s where the problem came in.

It wasn’t until my mom called today and said everyone needs to also chip in $20. I said, “For what?” She responded, saying that she plans to also get a ham this year, and the ham is over $100.

She wasn’t about to chip in his hard-earned money for something the family didn’t even need.

I said it’s ridiculous to get a ham when we already have two free turkeys and only a small minority of us eat ham.

Her mom wasn’t tolerating any disagreement.

My mom ended the conversation saying if I don’t like it, then I can go over to my boyfriend’s for Thanksgiving, and I said that’s fine. Now she’s mad. AITA?

Sounds like this holiday is going to be the chilliest one yet.

What did Reddit have to say?

At this point, enjoying Thanksgiving somewhere else might be the best-case scenario.

This user thinks her mother’s behavior is just plain wrong.

Isn’t it rude to charge your guests?

This commenter would never do something like this.

She agreed to the side dish — that was always part of the plan. What she didn’t agree to was an upcharge for a dish that only a fraction of the table would actually be enjoying.

Apparently, her mother felt so strongly about this ham that she was willing to issue a harsh ultimatum to her own daughter.

But considering her mother’s entitlement, was it really that much of a loss?

In this case, maybe the best seat at the table is at someone else’s house.

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