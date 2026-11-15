Her Boyfriend’s Mom Wanted To Bring Grandma To A Small Family Birthday Party, And She Never Invited Her

Birthday celebrations should be about enjoying time with the people you’re most comfortable with.

In this story, a woman will be celebrating her birthday and wants to keep the party small, only with her family, boyfriend, and his parents.

However, his boyfriend’s mom texted her and asked if his grandmother could also join them.

Although she liked his grandmother, she thinks it might ruin her intimate party vibe.

Do you agree with her argument? Read the full story below to find out more.

AITA: inviting(?) my boyfriend’s grandma to my birthday My birthday is coming up, and I’m going to celebrate it with a small family party. I actually wanted to invite just my boyfriend, who lives with me, my mom, my brother, and my godmother. Because my boyfriend and I have been dating for five years, I found it appropriate to also invite his parents. I normally don’t like birthday parties very much. Being the center of attention makes me a little uncomfortable, but that’s normal, and here we are.

This woman wanted to have a small party

So, today, I got a message from my boyfriend’s mom which said: “Oh, can I bring my mother as well? She said she wanted to come see your new apartment.” My boyfriend and I moved into this new apartment together last year. Now, I don’t know what to do. I really wanted to have a small party. And no matter how much I like my partner’s family, it always affects the mood a little bit. My family then tends to be more quiet and reserved.

She always sees her boyfriend’s grandma anyway.

I really like his grandma, but I didn’t think about inviting her. Is that mean? We’ve invited her a couple of times already to check out our new apartment and drink a cup of coffee. But she always declined because she said it’s too long of a way for her. Which is fine. I understand that. And we see her regularly when we visit our hometown.

Now, she’s clueless as to how to respond to her boyfriend’s mom’s request.

I just don’t understand, I think, why she has to come now when it’s my birthday. And I feel like a jerk saying no. But I just wanted to have my closest family members by my side. I really don’t know how to respond to that appropriately. So, feel free to tell me what you think. Am I the jerk?

I think it’s perfectly reasonable for OP to want a small birthday celebration.

While it may feel awkward to say no to the request, being honest about keeping the party small should be understandable.

Maybe she could set up another day when grandma can visit, and they could prepare food for her.

What do you think? Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a similar remark.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Don’t be rude, says this one.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

An intimate birthday party shouldn’t turn into an instant family reunion.

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