Her Father-In-Law Took The Appliances And Everything Else He Used When They Kicked Him Out, But He Calls Them Greedy For Demanding Payment

Letting a parent live with you can be a great way to help them out while also keeping loved ones close at hand. This only works, however, if the parent is not entitled.

What would you do if your father-in-law was living with you for years, but was always taking everything for granted and causing problems?

That is what happened to the couple in this story, so they finally told him he had to move somewhere else, and when he left, he took all their appliances and other things with him, so they are demanding that he repay them. He, however, says that they are being greedy.

The father-in-law is way out of line here. Read through the full story and see if you agree.

AITA for requesting my FIL to pay us back after he took everything out of our house that he lived in for free for 10 years? My husband and I finally got sick of doing and paying for everything for my FIL for the past 11 years.

They are very generous.

During a mental crisis we let him talk us into living with us in our home. We were busy raising our family, but he made everything all about him and sucked the life out of us. We finally got him to move into another home next to ours that we intended to rent but we let him live there instead… rent free.

You can honor a parent without letting them walk all over you.

He continued to demand constant attention, but at least he was out of our home. Unfortunately, my husband and I both came from religious families that make honoring your parents a setup for being abused by them, or so it seemed for us. This brings us to now. We have matured and grown a backbone and are no longer willing to let him live in our house. It is time for us to have a break and his other kids to help him.

Honestly, this is more than fair.

We are exhausted and do not want to deal with everything he requires anymore. We asked him to leave, gave him a month, and told him if he is not out by then there will be a rent fee. He and his other kids lost their cool. We got called, cold, greedy, bitter and controlling. We stood our ground.

If they bought it, they should keep it.

He left. But he took everything… the stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer, the window blinds, the curtains and curtain rods the shelves attached to the wall, the shower head and curtain. Some of these things he paid for BUT we purchased them for him and installed them at his request because he refused to do anything himself.

He can’t just take appliances like that. He should repay them.

The stove and fridge were replaced after he had used the ones we had in the house for many years and they broke and we were unwilling to pay another repair charge, we asked that he pay for the replacements. We are mad at this point and are requesting that he at least pay us back for our out of pocket expenses from the taxes, insurance, maintenance and repairs that he has cost us. This doesn’t even touch the loss of rental income and the pain and suffering we have endured. AITA?

They have done nothing wrong at all, and are smart for standing up for themselves. This isn’t like he is trying to take a blanket or something that he likes. He is trying to steal appliances that they paid for.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

He will just cause more heartache if they go after him for money.

Sometimes you just have to count your blessings.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Squatters rights are the worst.

This person thinks they should just cut their losses.

He basically stole from them, but unless they are willing to press charges, there isn’t much they can do.

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