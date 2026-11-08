Her Favorite Parking Spot Got Taken by an Oversized Truck—So She Wants the Landlord to Tow It for Sticking Out

When you have a favorite parking spot, it can start to feel like you are entitled to it, so you get upset when a neighbor uses it instead.

What would you do if a neighbor started parking in the spot you normally take with their truck, which sticks out into the parking ramp a little bit?

That is what happened in this story, so he is thinking about reporting the truck to the landlord because it is a compact parking spot, but he wonders if he would be out of line.

Honestly, this is a little bit petty. He should just find a different spot. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

AITA for Reporting my Neighbor I live in a new complex, so parking has never really been an issue.

Finding a parking spot you like can be difficult.

There are reserved parking spots where people pay extra, but for the most part majority spots are first come first serve. I recently started parking near the stair entrance in compact parking. I know it is not my official spot, but I can snag it 90% of the time.

If it isn’t a reserved spot, then anyone can park there.

I’m typically not upset when someone else is in the spot because it seems like the cars that have been parking there typically leave or park in a spot nearby, which I also do when it’s not available. However, it seems as of the last week a new neighbor driving a Toyota Tundra has been parked in the spot for the last week.

If the vehicle doesn’t fit in that parking spot, it shouldn’t park there.

I can’t lie I’m a little irked, but I know the spot doesn’t belong to me. However, he’s not even supposed to be parking in compact with a truck anyways. Today, driving up the ramp one car can go at a time. The car coming down stopped to let me come up, however, I could’nt go as far up as I should’ve because the Tundra was sticking out.

Be careful about making enemies.

Obviously, I’m biased, so this could be me just trying to find a reason to report the truck for parking in my non-official parking spot. However, they are technically in the wrong. Would I be out of line for reporting them to the office?

The apartment wouldn’t likely do much about the violation.

I think they would probably just call them and tell them those spots are designed for smaller vehicles and bigger vehicles parking there is disrupting the parking flow. WIBTA?

She will want to be careful about reporting someone for something like this. If the neighbor finds out who did it, they may hold a grudge. The parking spot was taken, so she should just park somewhere else.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Compact car parking is just a suggestion.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who sees the chance for revenge after a neighbor who refuses to share wifi needs help with a parking issue.

Honestly, she should just park somewhere else.

This person says that reporting the truck is likely fine.

Her intentions matter a lot here, but she should just let it go and park somewhere else.

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