Her Friend Wanted Her To Pay A $20 Party Fine After She Got Sick From An Asthma Attack, Even Though The Fee Was Meant For Guests Who Drank Too Much

A rough night at a party is bad enough without waking up to a bill from the host.

In the following story, we’ll meet a woman who had this very thing happen after a friend threw a Halloween party.

The host had a rule that anyone who drank enough to get sick owed her $20. All in all, she felt it was a fair rule, but she also knew it didn’t pertain to her because she had just had her wisdom teeth removed and wasn’t drinking.

But later that night, she had an asthma attack and coughed so hard she got sick. Thankfully, she was able to make it to the restroom and cleaned up with her own wipes.

Unfortunately, though, the next morning she work up to a $20 Venmo request.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA For not paying a cleaning fee because I already cleaned up my mess? My friend hosted a Halloween party at her house yesterday, and she had 2 rules around cleaning up: if you spill a drink, either clean it up or pay up ($5). And if you drink so much you get sick, you owe the host $20. TBH, I sorta get it. It’s a house party for friends, so we should respect her home, especially because we are choosing to drink. But I wasn’t drinking. Some idiot [me] decided to schedule their wisdom teeth removal the week of Halloween.

When she woke up, there was a Venmo request on her phone.

I had a mild asthma attack, and when I felt that feeling from coughing so hard, I rushed to the bathroom before I could get sick in the middle of her living room. And after I cleaned myself up, I wiped the surrounding area with a few disinfectant wipes just to be safe. She was outside the door to make sure I was OK, so I let her know right away that I disinfected the area and that I’m okay now. With that, I thought we were good… And then this morning, I woke up to a Venmo request for $20 labeled “Party fine.”

She gets it, but doesn’t agree.

I asked her about it because I had cleaned up after myself. Plus, she made the rule to prevent people from drinking too much, not to punish them for medical episodes. The whole point of the money system was to hold people accountable while drinking. I was sober and had an asthma attack! And she knows I couldn’t drink because SHE DROVE ME TO GET MY WISDOM TEETH REMOVED! So I’m stuck. I get it, rules are rules. If I invite my friends to my house, I will always expect them to try and not make a mess, especially if it’s a smaller party for like 10–15 people.

Frustrated, she tried talking to her, but her friend won’t budge on it.

But I also feel like I didn’t completely fall under the cleaning fee rule because the rule was made to discourage people from drinking to the point of getting sick. I didn’t drink. I had an asthma attack. Also, she didn’t even clean anything up. I did. And if she wants to be nitpicky by bringing up the cost of supplies, I used my own wipes because I always keep a travel pack in my purse! I tried to talk to her further about this, but we kept going in circles. She stood firm that because I got sick, I needed to pay the fine. And I’m sorry, maybe this does make me an *******, but I feel like having an asthma attack should void the rule that’s based on drinking alcohol.

Eek! It’s easy to see why her friend tried that, but c’mon.

Let’s take a look at how the readers over at Reddit would handle this situation.

This person sees no problem with someone getting sick in a toilet.

That does seem to be what her rule said.

According to this reader, the host should never throw parties.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an adult child who feels like their family is asking them to donate to a fundraiser beyond their means.

This sounds about right.

She doesn’t owe her friend anything.

The rule was for people who drank too much, and her friend knew why she wasn’t drinking.

Besides, she used her own supplies and did all the cleaning on her own.

She should deny the Venmo request and leave it at that. There’s no sense arguing over a rule that was never meant for her.

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