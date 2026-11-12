Her Neighbors Adopted a Loud Dog That Barks at Everything—So They Blamed Her Quiet Elderly Dog and Told Her to Keep Him Inside

Nothing divides a neighborhood faster than a barking dog.

One woman lived in a quiet suburb with her husband and an elderly dog who loved to nap in the sun. She worked from home and let the dog stay in the yard on nice days.

But the vibe of the neighborhood quickly shifted when the neighbors adopted a new dog that barked at everything and ignored anyone who tried to calm it down.

At first, the woman brought her dog inside whenever the barking started, but it didn’t seem fair to a quiet senior who just wanted her naps, so eventually she stopped.

That’s when a neighbor claimed her quiet dog was the one setting the loud one off, and he asked her to keep her pet inside for good. She said no, since her dog was silent and the barking wasn’t her fault.

You’ll want to keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not bringing my dog inside? I (32F) and my husband (35M) live in a quiet suburb with our dog, Lucy (10F). We bought our house because it has a big yard, and Lucy likes to sun herself. She’s old now and just likes to sleep outside when the weather is nice. I work from home full-time, so I let her stay out.

But soon one of the neighbor’s dogs starts wrecking havoc on the entire neighborhood.

Our neighbors just adopted a new dog, and he’s really loud. None of the houses near them can go outside without him barking if he’s outside. Sometimes the neighbor will yell at him, but he doesn’t stop or go to them when they call, so he just keeps barking.

This pet owner is starting to feel like the neighbor’s carelessness is impacting Lucy’s quality of life.

We have been bringing Lucy inside when we hear the dog bark, and then he stops, but she’s quiet, and it’s not fair that she can’t take her naps in the sun. I stopped making her come in just because the neighbor dog barks.

The neighbor thinks everyone else should just bend to their whims, but the homeowner finally puts her foot down.

The neighbor on the other side asked me if I could just bring Lucy inside because she “sets off” this dog. The barking interrupts their baby’s nap. I said no, Lucy isn’t doing anything, and it isn’t her fault or mine that this dog barks. They think I should just do whatever it takes to keep the dog from barking. I think Lucy should get to have her naps in the sun if she’s quiet. AITA for letting my quiet dog set off the loud one?

This neighbor needs to get a grip.

What did Reddit think?

This commenter thinks the whole thing is completely unfair.

Fines exist for these types of disruptions.

Some pet owners just refuse to train their animals properly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a landlord who has a problem with a car-dealer tenant bringing home a different car every night.

This user agrees this issue really just comes down to a lack of training.

Her old dog is taking the blame for someone else’s carelessness, and this woman was right to put her foot down about it.

The real issue here is the neighbor who somehow thinks they’re above training their pet. Neighborhood harmony is a group effort, and you can’t just opt out because you don’t feel like it.

The napping senior dog isn’t the trigger in this story, she’s the victim.

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