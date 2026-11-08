Her Neighbors Kept Complaining About Her Parking—So She Proved She Wasn’t Blocking Anyone and Kept Her Spot

Imagine parking your car on the street near your house because there’s no room to park in the driveway. What would you do if your neighbors complained that your car was in the way, and they couldn’t pull out of the driveway?

In this story, one woman is in this exact situation. It’s gotten to the point where she’s at a loss about where to park her car because it seems like no matter where she parks, her neighbors complain.

The story is quite sad as well. She has a lot to deal with at the moment.

Let’s read all about it.

AITAH for continuing to park where I do? AITAH for continuing to park on the street where I do? I live in a small village, and am typically way below the average age of the area. Its mainly retired people as its quite an affluent area, i however am not well off. For context, my fiance owned the home we live in, having inherited it from his mum when she passed away. He was an only child and the house was fully paid off.

This is really sad.

Sadly, last year, my fiance passed away very unexpectedly at home, aged just 31. It was very traumatic, i won’t go into lots of detail but he had a bad heart that was under investigation. Because of his age, he didn’t have a will, so I am currently living in our home (where I lived 4 years prior to his death) with no legal rights to the property. It is currently with the solicitors who are submitting necessary paperwork to put someone in charge of the estate. Unfortunately due to out dated laws, his next of kin is legallyhis estranged father whom ive never met. Until that happens, I can’t do anything with any of my late partners stuff, this includes the cars on the driveway. One is a car that needs some work but he never got round to doing, another is the one he was driving on the interim, and the third is the one i was driving, but has a blow head gasket and isn’t worth repairing. They all form part of his estate and until someone can legally make a decision, they can’t go anywhere.

Her neighbors seem to complain a lot.

I got a new car in September last year as needed something reliable for work. Because the driveway is full, i park on the street outside my house. I used to park across my driveway, but my across the road neighbours complained that they couldn’t reverse out of their drive because of me parking there, so I began parking further along the street so as not to hinder their inability to reverse out. They’re now complaining that where I park now also hinders their ability to use the drive and I need to park away from my house.

She’s not trying to annoy her nieghbors.

My car is a small kia, and i dont park opposite their driveway at all, ive been very careful not to as not to make them annoyed at me again (they shouted at me last time, and it made me sit in my car and cry) but I seriously cannot comprehend how they can’t use their driveway when I park where I do? Im a full 3 car lengths away from where I was parking when they complained last time. So I have continued to park where I do.

She’s trying to ignore the neighbors, but it seems impossible.

Other neighbours have told me to ignore them, and i came home the other day to them parked where I normally do and not on their driveway, so I parked across mine as I figured they didnt need to reverse out? Turns out they had family staying using their drive and they knocked on my door this morning asking me to move my car as the family member couldn’t get out. Im at my wits end with it all to be honest, I just dont know what I am supposed to do?

That sounds very frustrating on so many levels. First, I hope she can get everything sorted out with the estate so she can get the unneeded cars out of the driveway. Second, I hope her neighbors will stop complaining about where she parks her car.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a question and a suggestion.

This person thinks the neighbors are the ones with the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

Here’s a petty idea.

Another person suggests a snarky response to the neighbors.

I feel so bad for her. She’s going through such a tragic situation. The last thing she needs is the neighbors complaining about where she parks her car. They need to back off and learn to back out of their driveway.

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