November 15, 2026 at 5:25 am

Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

by Jayne Elliott

upset woman talking on the phone at home

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Imagine checking your bank account and seeing that your bank is returning the rent payment you made back to your account. What would you do?

In this story, one tenant immediately called the leasing office to tell them and to offer a solution, but the leasing office wanted her to do something else, something she wasn’t willing to do.

Now, she’s taking back her original offer and out for revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

My landlord is charging me a $100 late fee

It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me that I submitted to my landlord last Friday.

I called the leasing office about this and it turns out this hasn’t appeared on their end yet; it shows I have a zero balance.

So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return, therefore it technically won’t be late (as they’ll still be receiving the funds today either case).

But the leasing office wanted her to do something else.

However, they told me to include an extra $100, since the system will classify the payment as late.

Nope. Nevermind. If you’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late” and will no longer be coming in to pay today.

I told them that. They can expect their payment on the “pay by” date of the eviction notice they file this month.

Yikes! It’s not her fault the bank is returning the payment. Maybe she should contact her bank to see what’s going on.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

The payment may not even be late.

2026 11 13 at 6.40.56 PM Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

This person thinks it’s not a late fee.

2026 11 13 at 6.41.18 PM Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

Another person thinks she’s making a bad decision.

2026 11 13 at 6.41.37 PM Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

This is what I’m wondering too.

2026 11 13 at 6.42.18 PM Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

I’d call the bank and find what’s going on. Why is the bank returning the rent payment? That’s the real problem.

I definitely don’t think she should hold off on paying her rent. If it’s due today, she should just pay it. If it’s really a late fee, there shouldn’t be a late fee for paying the day it’s due.

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Author

Jayne Elliott

Jayne Elliott | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Jayne Elliott is a contributing writer and editor for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and family dynamics. With over 12 years of editorial experience in digital publishing, Jayne excels at analyzing complex online communities and transforming viral social debates into thoughtful, highly engaging narratives.

Rather than simply aggregating internet drama, Jayne brings a sharp, empathetic editorial eye to everyday dilemmas. She has a unique talent for unpacking the nuances of pop culture and online conflicts, providing readers with relatable, well-researched commentary.

Based in California, Jayne spends her free time outside the newsroom exploring theme parks with her family or beach-combing along the coast.

Follow Jayne's adventures and connect with her on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

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