Her Rent Payment Came Back From The Bank, And Now She Is Trying To Fix It With A Money Order Before It Is Late

Imagine checking your bank account and seeing that your bank is returning the rent payment you made back to your account. What would you do?

In this story, one tenant immediately called the leasing office to tell them and to offer a solution, but the leasing office wanted her to do something else, something she wasn’t willing to do.

Now, she’s taking back her original offer and out for revenge.

Let’s read all about it.

My landlord is charging me a $100 late fee It looks like my bank returned my rent payment to me that I submitted to my landlord last Friday. I called the leasing office about this and it turns out this hasn’t appeared on their end yet; it shows I have a zero balance.

So, I offered to bring in a money order immediately after our call so they could still receive their payment in anticipation of the ACH Return, therefore it technically won’t be late (as they’ll still be receiving the funds today either case).

But the leasing office wanted her to do something else.

However, they told me to include an extra $100, since the system will classify the payment as late. Nope. Nevermind. If you’re deciding to charge me a $100 late fee, I’m taking full advantage of it being “late” and will no longer be coming in to pay today. I told them that. They can expect their payment on the “pay by” date of the eviction notice they file this month.

Yikes! It’s not her fault the bank is returning the payment. Maybe she should contact her bank to see what’s going on.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

The payment may not even be late.

This person thinks it’s not a late fee.

Another person thinks she’s making a bad decision.

This is what I’m wondering too.

I’d call the bank and find what’s going on. Why is the bank returning the rent payment? That’s the real problem.

I definitely don’t think she should hold off on paying her rent. If it’s due today, she should just pay it. If it’s really a late fee, there shouldn’t be a late fee for paying the day it’s due.

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