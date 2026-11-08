Her Roommate Showed Up an Hour Late to Friday Dinner Without an Apology—So She Called Out the Chronic Disrespect in Front of Everyone

Everyone has a friend who treats showing up on time as more of a suggestion than a responsibility.

On person planned a seven o’clock dinner with their roommate and two friends. Most everyone showed up on time, but their friend Alex drifted in almost an hour late, completely unbothered.

After ordering, the person finally decided to confront Alex. The repeated lateness was getting old and they were tired of tolerating it.

Alex quickly deflected, calling it overreacting. Then the rest of his friends piled on and claimed they should have waited until a more private moment broach the subject.

Now they’re asking whether they were out of line.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my roommate that showing up late to every plan we make is getting old I made plans with my roommate Alex and two friends to meet at a restaurant on Friday night. We agreed to be there at seven. I showed up on time, and the friends arrived around 7:15.

But Alex?

Alex strolled in almost an hour late. When they sat down, they acted like it was no big deal.

So finally they decide to confront Alex.

After we ordered, I mentioned that the constant lateness had become frustrating and that maybe next time we should just plan without them if they could not make it.

Alex was quick to blow the whole thing off, and soon even more drama exploded.

Alex said I was overreacting and that everyone runs late sometimes. Later that night, they sent a text saying I embarrassed them in front of our friends. They think I should have waited until we got home to say anything.

But this person defends their right to speak up.

I feel like I simply pointed out a pattern that keeps happening. I am not sure whether I handled it the right way.

Sounds like Alex needed to be confronted one way or another.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user calls the whole thing what it is.

This person has clearly made their choice, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

Alex’s reaction reveals more than he thinks it does.

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Alex needs to learn that he can’t keep the entire world waiting.

Chronic lateness is a form of disrespect, and Alex has been collecting its benefits for a long time.

Friends adjust, reservations stretch, and everyone else absorbs the cost while the late one gets to feel relaxed.

The roommate who finally said something did it politely and gave Alex an easy way to fix it. Calling that overreacting dodges any sense of accountability.

If anything, the roommate was kinder than the situation required.

Call it embarrassment or accountability, but this man needs to reconnect with reality.

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