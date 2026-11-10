His Neighbor Kept Asking for Help. When He Set Boundaries, His Mom Said Helping Was Good, So He Sent the Neighbors Her Way

When a neighbor needs help, it is good to help them if you can, but there has to be some limits or certain types of people will never stop asking.

What would you do if your neighbor was always asking for things, and when you tried to set boundaries, your mom told you that it was important to help neighbors?

That is what happened to the young man in this story, so from then on, every time the neighbors asked for help, he sent them to his mother.

Sometimes you have to make people feel the pain of their convictions, and that is just what he did. Read through the full story below and see what you think.

You don’t want me to help them when they come over?? fine. I won’t help them when they come over This story starts waaay before 2023 but the crux of the situation started in 2023.

Let’s set the scene.

For context, I am not from the US, but instead a Caribbean country. most of yall already guessed it. So, I believe it was 2015 when someone who my family knew moved in next door to us. At that time it was a just single mom with 2 kids. Now because of the economy of where I lived, even back then, time’s were hard for everyone, my family included.

The neighbor is needing more and more help.

So, they would always ask for assistance (such as salt, sugar, etc etc). Even times they would come over to stay of the day or what not. Never really an issue for me at that time. The issue was when the single mom (well technically she just didn’t live with her man) had another kid with her man. Now it was 3 mouths for her to feed. When that happened, again, they came over a lot more constantly. Which, never we minded since they wasn’t over all the time and would go home in the evenings, but it was rising.

He is getting tired of constantly supporting the neighbor.

Fast forward, after the pandemic hits and it was 2021, they were over a lot. And they would still ask for commodities, and I would always be the one to get it for them. So, if they wanted salt, an onion, a tomato, etc etc, I would always be the one to help them. heck, most times they don’t even go to my egg donor and instead just come straight to me if they wanted something. But the main issue that I was having was that they were eating a lot of our already diminishing food. And I was saying to my egg donor (would never call that piece of trash mom) that we can’t keep doing it for the long run, because we already don’t have much.

It is easy to offer support when you aren’t the one doing the work.

She told me to just shut up because “we” are helping them (for additional context, I was the only doing 80-90% of the cooking). This sentiment was also shared with all of my older sisters (they are also garbage as well). Now u might be wondering, what does that have to do with malicious compliance? Just continue reading and you will see.

Let’s see what he is going to do.

Fast forward to 2023, the year it happened. My egg donor and her oldest cult member, ie, her oldest daughter, was talking in a room in that house. I don’t remember why but I was outside. The lady sent over her youngest daughter to ask for something. So, because I was outside, I’m like ok, imma just see what she wants and get it from her.

He is offering to get her whatever is needed.

So, I said “hey, what do u want?”. She replied she was gonna ask my egg donor for it. I’m like I can just get it for you, she was like no. So I was like “just tell me what u want and I’m going to go get it for you”. Then I heard her mom calling for her and I was thinking, I was gonna get it for her. Few days later, my egg donor called me and asked why I shouted at the lady’s youngest daughter. I was like I didn’t. I only asked her what she wanted.

The egg lady wants to help them directly.

Then she and I got into a back and forth where she was essentially saying I was wrong and I should have allowed her to come directly to her and me saying I usually just assist them without you or anyone else being disturbed. Then she said these words: “It doesn’t matter. When they come over and ask for anything, just don’t help them and make them come to me.”

He wants some revenge.

Cue malicious compliance. Mind you, at this point, I already detested my egg donor and her daughters. So, I was happy to obliged her and her command. What they didn’t realize was the many times I had to help them when they asked for things and cooked for my neighbors daughter as well (yes I was that dumb, roast me for it.).

Now it is a problem since his mother has to deal with the neighbors.

The next time they came over to ask for something and they came to me, I just directed them to my egg donor or her daughters. Now realize this, I was doing this since I was 17 until I was 23 and apart from my small suggestions, I never complained about it once. They could not even manage a few months without them complaining. They were like “every time them want something, they come over here and ask. If they want something to eat, we have to cook it for them, etc etc”. and I was just basking in it.

He is not going to help her at all.

I even remember 1 specific situation where one of my neighbor’s daughter came inside my house and ask me for something. I said to her to go outside and ask my egg donor. She came back in and said my egg donor said I should do it. I look this young girl in her face and said “tell her that I said, if she want you to get the thing, she should come in and give it to u herself”. Man my egg donor was mad about that lmao.

Mom should have kept her mouth shut.

And their anger about the situation just grew and grew. Mostly because my egg donor would be sleeping and they came over to ask for something, and I would direct the kids and say to them “wake them up and ask them for what you want”. Needless to say, they were very upset that they even ask me to go back to help out and I said NO.

They have finally seen what the neighbors really are like.

Now for additional context, remember when I said I would bring up concerns like we already have diminishing food and giving them? They said I was evil for not helping them out and talking about our diminishing food and how often they were visiting and sleeping over, etc etc. Well fast forward 2024. This situation sealed the deal. After years of buildup of their foolishness and abuse and I had a big fallout with them, my egg donor and her daughters was complaining about how the kids was always coming over, always needing something, how they always giving them and having to cook for them and everything. All concerns that I raised up in the past, and now they saw why I had concerns about them.

He made sure they knew that she was right.

And when I said they were complaining, they were complaining so bad I was like to myself “do yall really love those kids as much as you claim?”. But then my moment came. In the height of them complaining, I just burst out laughing and said, not to them directly but was talking loud enough for them to hear “I remember when I said the same thing and I was evil. Man look how the times have changed”

That shut them up.

LOL. I never saw them that mad about me being right. They only said to themselves “who was talking to him about anything?”. And the funny thing?? I never heard them complaining about it ever again. Guess my egg donor shouldn’t have given me that command lol.

Things worked out well for him in the end.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This person loved what he said.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Moving out would be a good idea.

He needs to get out on his own.

He knew what the neighbors were like, and now he showed his mother.

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