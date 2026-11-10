His Roommates Kept Ignoring Their Kitchen Chore Chart, So He Cleaned Everything Himself, Only For The Dirty Dishes To Pile Up Again Within A Week

It’s hard to keep a shared kitchen clean when everyone thinks the dishes are someone else’s problem.

That’s what one college student is dealing with in a house he shares with three roommates.

When they moved in, they agreed to take turns running the dishwasher, but somehow, he was still the only one doing it. And whenever he brought it up, his roommates either said they’d get to it the next day or insisted the dishes weren’t theirs.

Tired of the mess, he cleaned the whole kitchen himself and sent a text asking everyone to help keep it that way.

But a week later, the counters were covered in dirty pans again, and the sink was overflowing. Now he’s wondering what else he can try.

Read on to see what you’d do in his place.

How to handle disgusting roommates I need some help with my current 3 other college roommates. We all live in a house, and I seem to be the cleanest. My standards are that when you are done with a plate, bowl, etc., you put that into the dishwasher, or if it’s a pan, you wash it out within 24 hours at least so we can keep the sink empty. And I don’t think it’s that hard to run the dishwasher. We even made a cleaning schedule that has everyone running it every other day (including other people’s dishes).

At this point, he’s tried a lot of methods.

Well, the system doesn’t work because I seem to be the only one who runs it and the only one who even puts my dishes into the dishwasher and unloads it. It’s extremely frustrating to want a clean kitchen, and then 3 other people are cooking and leaving dirty pots and pans out for WEEKS. I need some help because I can’t stand living in a dirty mess of a place, and nobody but me seems to care. So far, I’ve tried a schedule, which did not work, as nobody else cleans their dishes until we are literally out of clean utensils and dishes.

Fed up, he doesn’t know what else to do.

I’ve tried getting on people for missing days of the schedule, and every time they say they are going to do it the next day, which doesn’t happen, or they claim none of the dishes, mess, etc., is theirs. A week ago, I cleaned absolutely everything, got the place completely clean, and texted that now that it’s clean, we need to keep up with it. A week later, they had it back to dirty pots and pans all over the counter and the sink overflowing. Maybe I’m a neat freak, but I can’t keep cleaning up after 3 other grown men. I’m hoping someone has a new system or ideas for me on here.

Yikes! Situations like this can be very stressful.

Let’s see if anyone over at Reddit has good advice for him.

This person dealt with the same thing when they lived with friends.

Here’s someone whose daughter has experience with that.

This may just work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

She should definitely do this.

Wanting a sink free of dishes and filth hardly makes you a neat freak.

The schedule was worth a shot, but it sounds like all it did was give his roommates another reason to say the dishes weren’t their problem.

At this point, he should ask them to wash their own pots and pans after they cook so the next person can use the kitchen.

And if they can’t manage that, he’s better off finding roommates who don’t need to run out of forks before they do the dishes.

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