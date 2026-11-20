Host Told The Family Group Chat Nobody Could Sleep Over This Year, And Her Partner’s Family Accused Her Of “Shutting Out Family”

Hosting a family holiday can be a thankless task, especially when you’re the one who has to deal with everyone’s expectations about how it’s always been done.

One woman and her partner agreed to open their home for a holiday meal, but due to their work schedules and a lack of space, they decided that overnight guests were off the table.

She shared the news in the family group chat, kept the tone friendly, and even included some hotel suggestions.

But when her partner’s family blew up on her, she wondered if she was wrong to stick to her boundaries.

Keep reading for the full scoop.

AITA for telling my in-laws their kids couldn’t stay overnight during the holidays My partner and I finally decided a few weeks ago that we would host a family holiday meal but not an overnight stay. We both work odd shifts, and our place is small, so the couch situation was already tight before the guests even arrived.

So she decided to give her family as much heads-up as she could.

I sent a polite message to the family group chat laying out the new rule and suggesting local hotels for anyone who wanted to stay the night.

Her family immediately had objections.

My partner’s parents wrote back that it was a bad idea because their two youngest kids would have to drive after dark, and they reminded us that everyone had always slept over in past years.

But she stands her ground, reminding them there are plenty of other available lodging options.

I explained that the schedule hadn’t changed and the house just didn’t have the room this time. They ended up booking a hotel but have been texting me individually since the meal, saying it felt like we were pushing the family away.

Now she’s wondering if defending her and her partner’s boundaries made her a bad person.

I still think the limit made sense, but I’m starting to wonder if I should have just dealt with the discomfort for one night instead.

Some people just can’t stand being told no, can they?

Redditors chime in.

The family’s excuses end up sounding rather childish.

Surely there’s a reasonable compromise to be made.

The family’s story doesn’t exactly add up.

The partner should be doing more to keep his own family at bay.

Pushing family away looks very different from inviting them over for dinner, and deep down, her partner’s family knows it.

In all likelihood, they just wanted to see how far they could guilt her into doing things their way. She has a firm grasp on her limits, and setting reasonable boundaries doesn’t make her the bad guy.

If her partner’s family wants the holidays done differently, they’re welcome to host them themselves.

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